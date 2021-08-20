Park City ‘on high alert’ amid coronavirus increases, prompting talks of a mask mandate

A sign at the Marsac Building in April explains the mask requirement in place at the time. It seems likely there will be discussions upcoming at City Hall about a mask mandate in municipal buildings as concerns again increase about the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Park Record file photo

Park City Manager Matt Dias on Thursday told Mayor Andy Beerman and the Park City Council the municipal government is “on high alert” amid increasing concern about a recent spike in novel coronavirus cases, indicating City Hall is in consultation with Summit County health officials.

Officials addressed the coronavirus situation in an unscheduled discussion as the City Council met for the first time after a hiatus of just longer than one month. The worries about the coronavirus increased during the stretch between the meetings.

City Hall itself has limited powers regarding public health issues and has worked closely with the County Courthouse throughout the pandemic. The Summit County Health Department and state health officials hold powers over public health policies.

City Councilor Nann Worel on Thursday inquired about mask mandates in municipal buildings, which Park City officials control. The city manager indicated talks are ongoing with the county Health Department and other Summit County officials. Dias told the mayor and City Council the municipal government wants to work with Summit County on the issue.

“To date, Summit County and the Summit County Health Department haven’t enacted that type of public health safety measure. But please know that we are ready to act if and when necessary. We have all of the appropriate PPE and safety measures, and we have all of our signage. So, we are ready and willing to go,” Dias said.

The elected officials did not demand a mask mandate be implemented in municipal buildings. It seems almost certain, though, they will continue to discuss possibilities with the sickness spreading.

The mayor said he is hearing worries about the coronavirus and has received input about a mask mandate.

“We are very aware of the community concern. And I’m confident that the health officials will make the … best move for our health, not the best political move, and that they will get good support from all of us when and if that happens,” Beerman said.

Another elected official, City Councilor Becca Gerber, worried about the community’s coronavirus-fighting efforts slipping.

“It’s a little bit ironic, and I think the hard part for a lot of people to, to kind of mentally even understand how with all the progress that we felt like we were making for a while, that we seem to be right back kind of where we started,” she said.

She said the spread of a variant of the coronavirus has increased concern.

“Our community believes in science. Our community believes in masks, for the most part. And I think that there’s just the delta variant has changed the game,” she said.

Gerber, meanwhile, said people in Park City want to ensure schools and daycares remain open and adults remain at work.

“I’m hearing very strongly from our community that they would like to see us collaborate with the county, collaborate with the school district and bring back masks,” Gerber said.

The recent worries are coinciding with the start of classes in the Park City School District. The first day of school is scheduled on Monday.