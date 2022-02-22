Park City outlines Iron Horse project talks, thanks developer for patience

The Park City Planning Commission was expected to begin discussions this week about a major development proposal in the Iron Horse district, but the talks, it appears, will be pushed back even as City Hall crafted a timeline for the panel.

The landowner, a firm called Wintzer-Wolfe Properties, LLC, wants the discussions to be delayed for an unspecified period.

The Park City Planning Department earlier published a proposed timeline for the discussions that stretched until at least the summer. The first meeting, which was designed to be an introductory discussion, was scheduled on Wednesday.

The details of the schedule for the panel, as outlined by the Planning Department prior to the desire for a delay, included:

• March 23, when the Planning Commission was scheduled to visit the land.

• May 25, when the Planning Commission was slated to review the project and hold a hearing.

• summer, when additional Planning Commission meetings and hearings would be scheduled on an as-needed basis.

The project was also scheduled to be brought to the Park City Council on April 28 for a discussion about a proposal within the project to allow angled parking on the street on Iron Horse Drive.

The timeline does not include a projected date for a Planning Commission decision.

Timelines crafted early in the process of a development review are frequently optimistic. The actual review sometimes takes months or even years longer than anticipated at the outset of the discussions.

The proposed timeline was included in a broader Planning Department report about the project. The report acknowledges the workload of the Planning Commission as it continues to process numerous development applications. The workload includes large, complex proposals like those at the base areas of Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort.

“Staff thanks the Applicant for their patience and understanding regarding the full Planning Commission agendas,” the report says.