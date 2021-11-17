Park City panel delays key discussion about PCMR development

PEG Companies in 2020 led a tour of the Park City Mountain Resort parking lots, which the Provo firm plans to acquire for a major development.

A Park City Planning Commission discussion about a Provo developer’s plans for a major project at the base of Park City Mountain Resort that was scheduled on Wednesday was postponed for nearly one month.

PEG Companies and PCMR owner Vail Resorts on Wednesday morning submitted a correspondence to the Planning Commission and two key City Hall staffers involved in the talks regarding the delay. The correspondence indicates the two firms agreed to a delay that was requested by City Hall staffers.

The next meeting about the project is slated for Dec. 15.

The delay is based on the the continuing work of a City Hall-retained transportation consultant, called AECOM.

The correspondence from PEG Companies and Vail Resorts says the two firms are “disappointed that the AECOM study was not completed in October as staff had originally planned.”

“We continue to have productive conversations regarding the application and project with the City, and we look forward to returning to your December 15th meeting for staff to present the findings of the AECOM study and to discuss the status of the ongoing negotiations between staff, the applicant and the Resort,” the correspondence says.

It also says City Hall staffers have indicated they anticipate receiving the results of the study on Wednesday and that staffers have “agreed to share those results with the applicant and the Resort on or before November 30th.” The staffers have also said they will meet with PEG Companies and PCMR on Dec. 3, at the latest, to talk about the study as the sides prepare for the Dec. 15 meeting, according to the correspondence.

“We appreciate staff’s commitment to this schedule, and likewise are committed to providing staff with the information and work product necessary to facilitate staff’s recommendations on this timeline,” the correspondence says.

The correspondence was sent to City Hall just hours before the Planning Commission was scheduled to address the PCMR project.

The Planning Commission had been expected to cover issues like transportation and parking, two of the topics that have proven especially difficult for the panelists and the opposition to the proposal.

A City Hall report drafted in anticipation of the meeting on Wednesday indicated AECOM is finishing the report, which will address subjects like the costs of enhanced transit and a model for operations of transit.

The City Hall report also notes a maximum of 422 parking spots will be needed off the PCMR grounds at the busiest times that will require transit service.

“The applicant will need to decide whether to amend their application to add alternative off-site parking proposal(s) by reaching additional commitments with Summit County, the City, the School District or a third party. The AECOM information could then be used to determine costs of additional or enhanced level of service,” the report says.

The report says the PEG Companies side did not reach agreement with City Hall regarding “an approach to or number for off-site parking and transportation” and requested the meeting on Wednesday despite the staffers wanting a continuation.

PEG Companies in the spring of 2019 reached an agreement to acquire the PCMR parking lots from Vail Resorts to pursue a project. There are development rights attached to the land dating from the 1990s, when a previous owner of PCMR secured an overall approval to remake the base area. The rights went to Vail Resorts when it acquired PCMR.

PEG Companies is locked in talks with the Planning Commission that have stretched longer than a year. The 10-acre proposal involves residences, a hotel, retailers and restaurants. Large garages would be built to account for the loss of the parking spaces that currently exist in the lots that would be developed.

The Planning Commission continues to appear to have concerns about the project even as it seems a vote could be scheduled in coming months. The opponents, centered on streets close to the perimeter of the land, remain worried about a range of issues like the height of the proposed buildings and the traffic the project is expected to generate.