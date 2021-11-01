Park City panel makes limited progress in Deer Valley development talks

The parking lots outside Deer Valley Resort’s Snow Park Lodge sit mostly empty in July.

Park Record file photo

The Park City Planning Commission appeared to make limited progress at a recent meeting as it continued to discuss a Deer Valley Resort concept for major development at Snow Park.

The resort holds longstanding rights for development on the ground where the Snow Park parking lots are located. Deer Valley must now secure another approval prior to a project commencing. The Planning Commission is in the early phase of discussions.

The panel at the recent meeting addressed the possibilities for a transit hub as part of the project. Decisions that will be made regarding the location of transit facilities are important since they will influence other aspects of the project.

The Planning Commission at the recent meeting did not appear to be close to making a decision about transit. The Deer Valley side made a presentation while the members of the Planning Commission provided limited input.

The Deer Valley side, though, indicated it would like decisions about transit made, including the location, earlier in the discussions rather than further on in the talks. The Deer Valley team told the Planning Commission there would be alterations to the overall project should changes be made to transit and that years of consideration went into the design of the transit aspect.

The Planning Commission did not take public comment at the recent meeting. There are expected to be opportunities for comment at upcoming meetings.

Deer Valley wants to reimagine the Snow Park base area with a phased development involving a hotel, residential lodging, retail space, dining locations and entertainment. Large garages would be constructed to replace the existing parking spots that would be lost as the land is developed.

The Planning Commission is slated to visit the land with the Deer Valley team on Dec. 8 followed by continued discussions about transportation at a meeting later that day.