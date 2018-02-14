Park City panel, years into Treasure talks, intends to endorse buyout

The Park City Planning Commission, the City Hall panel that has spent more than a decade in start-and-stop discussions about the Treasure development proposal, on Wednesday is expected to endorse a statement supporting the idea of the municipal government acquiring the acreage in a conservation agreement.

Planning Commission rosters over the years have struggled with the Treasure proposal, spending extensive time on issues such as the traffic the project would be expected to generate, the square footage of Treasure and the designs.

It appeared the Planning Commission was preparing to cast a 'Nay' vote toward the end of 2017. Park City's elected officials instead negotiated a partial acquisition of the development rights attached to the land for $30 million followed by talks that resulted in a $64 million deal to acquire the acreage and 100 percent of the development rights. The deal would depend on Park City voters passing a ballot measure in November funding most of the cost.

The Planning Commission only occasionally makes a statement, drafted as a resolution, like the one that will be considered on Wednesday. Planning Commissioners far more frequently are tasked with making decisions about growth and development matters.

The resolution, importantly, involves the Planning Commission agreeing to delay additional discussions about Treasure indefinitely. The resolution notes that the information and Treasure arguments "on record will continue to be preserved and considered with the application" if the project returns to the Planning Commission.

"Nothing herein will prejudice the Planning Commission's review . . . if the application is heard by the Commission at a later date," the resolution says.

Recommended Stories For You

Adam Strachan, the outgoing chair of the Planning Commission, said he does not anticipate panelists rejecting the notion of delaying discussions indefinitely. He said the resolution will likely pass by a unanimous vote on Wednesday.

"I think it's important that we support the idea of the bond going to the voters," Strachan said.

City Hall in anticipation of the Planning Commission meeting, meanwhile, drafted a timeline highlighting important Treasure dates regarding the ballot measure stretching through April of 2019.

Some of the dates include:

• May and June of 2018, when the City Hall budget is crafted and approved. Treasure is anticipated to be an important topic during the budget talks as the Park City Council considers the financial aspects of the agreement.

• Aug. 30, 2018 or earlier, when the City Council must formally agree to put the ballot measure to voters on Election Day in November. The timeline says the ballot language, the dollar figure and information about the bond maturity need to be included in what would be a resolution putting the matter to voters.

• September of 2018, when there would be hearings and notices related to the ballot measure.

• Sept. 24, 2018 to Oct. 24, 2018, when a pamphlet with information would be written and mailed to addresses in Park City. The pamphlet would include details like the estimated cost in property taxes annually on primary residences, vacation homes and commercial properties.

• Nov. 6, 2018, which is Election Day.

• November of 2018 through March of 2019, when City Hall would issue and sell the bonds if a ballot measure passes. If voters reject a ballot measure, the municipal government would finalize the acquisition of 10 percent of the development rights attached to the Treasure land. The 10 percent alternative was negotiated at the time of the overall agreement.

• by April 1, 2019, when City Hall would finalize the sale of the bonds if the ballot measure passes. The municipal government would close on the Treasure acquisition shortly after that date, according to the timeline.

The Planning Commission meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council chambers at the Marsac Building. A hearing is planned.