Park City panelist wonders about PCMR project timing: ‘Just curious about the delay’

Park City Mountain Resort, shown in late 2020, is an important stop in the Park City-area transit network as crowds of skiers and snowboarders opt for the buses instead of private vehicles. Transit is a point in the talks about a major development proposal at the base area as it is closely linked with other topics like traffic.

Park Record file photo

The Park City Planning Commission on Wednesday received an update with limited information about the scheduling for the next meeting regarding a Provo developer’s proposal for a major project at the base of Park City Mountain Resort.

The comments on Wednesday followed in the weeks after PEG Companies and PCMR owner Vail Resorts in late February requested an extension on an important meeting that had been slated to be held on March 23. The Planning Commission at the March 23 meeting had been expected to hold a formal hearing. The developer’s side wants to ensure City Hall staffers and a consultant have the time to review and analyze updated data, such as traffic numbers, leading to the request for an extension. The decision to push back the March 23 meeting was unexpected with PEG Companies appearing to be pressing for a vote by the Planning Commission.

Laura Suesser, a member of the Planning Commission, on Wednesday inquired about the scheduling for the next meeting about the project.

“Just curious about the delay after months of anxiously pushing us to vote, so curious about when we anticipate that coming back before us and any changes that they intend to propose to their application, if known,” she said.

Planning Director Gretchen Milliken told the Planning Commission a meeting was held earlier on Wednesday between City Hall officials and PEG Companies with the sides considering a date in April for the next meeting. She said the delay was due to work by the developer’s side on plans for traffic and circulation. Milliken also said the firm is crafting parking plans that involve land outside the Park City limits and is talking to Summit County about that aspect of the project.

“They just really want to have something solid to present to the Planning Commission that you can consider seriously. And it’s just taking some time to pull that all together,” she said.

The possibility of a meeting in April gives the sides weeks to prepare for what is expected to be an especially crucial gathering, with PEG Companies in recent months signaling it is hoping for a vote by the Planning Commission shortly. The developer needs to ready the materials for City Hall, covering some of the most difficult topics, while the opposition will likely want to further sharpen its arguments in response to the upcoming materials from PEG Companies.

The discussions between the developer and the Planning Commission have stretched since late spring of 2020, and PEG Companies seems to be hoping for a decision in coming months. It is not clear, though, when a vote will be cast.

There are rights attached to the land dating to an overall development approval secured by a previous owner of PCMR in the 1990s. The development rights went to PCMR owner Vail Resorts when it acquired the resort. Vail Resorts later reached an agreement to sell the land to PEG Companies. The deal would not be finalized until after a decision is made on the development proposal.

PEG Companies argues the project works within the 1990s-era approval and says its plans address concerns about issues like traffic and parking. Critics, though, question the firm’s contentions regarding the earlier approval, and they claim traffic would overwhelm surrounding streets and the project would loom over the neighborhood.