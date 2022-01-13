Park City Planning Commission endorses 9:30 p.m. meeting cutoff, ending practice of late-night gatherings

The Marsac Building.

Park Record file photo

The Park City Planning Commission on Wednesday endorsed a recommendation by City Hall staffers to end meetings at 9:30 p.m., effectively creating a curfew that stops the longstanding practice of continuing to work through an agenda regardless of the time.

The meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m., the traditional start time. Planning Commission meetings have regularly lasted beyond 9:30 p.m. The alteration will likely force revisions to the way meetings are managed as panelists and staffers adjust to meet the newly set end time. The structure of meetings could be more formalized than they are now with new blocks of time detailed for each agenda item.

The curfew was introduced amid a heavy workload for the Planning Commission. The development community is pursuing a range of projects inside Park City with the hot residential and commercial real estate markets driving demand.

Most prominently, the panel is continuing to review a major development proposal at the Park City Mountain Resort base area. Although a vote on the PCMR project appears to be approaching, it seems likely upcoming meetings about the proposal could be impacted by the curfew.

The Planning Commission is in the early stages of talks about a large development concept at the Snow Park base area of Deer Valley Resort. Meetings about that project are also expected to eventually necessitate lengthy discussions that could be forced to end at the curfew.

John Phillips, the chair of the Planning Commission, said the 9:30 p.m. cutoff is an “appropriate time” to end a meeting. The Planning Commission did not spend extensive time discussing the matter.

Deb Rentfrow, who is aligned with a group that opposes the development proposal at the PCMR base, told the Planning Commission that meetings have become long. She said a developer’s side should not be allowed to cut into time for public input. A developer in the current meeting format “somehow manages to take the floor back,” she said.

The Planning Commission during a meeting could vote to extend the discussions past 9:30 p.m.

The Planning Commission, meanwhile, addressed the calendar on Wednesday as members appear to be weary from a grueling schedule recently of three meetings per month, one more than the typical twice-monthly gatherings. The extra meetings have been dedicated to the review of the proposal at the PCMR base area.

The panelists want to return to a schedule of two meetings per month shortly. It appears the three-meeting schedule will be dropped as early as March.

The Planning Commission in another procedural discussion indicated it wants to continue to hold meetings online. The online meetings were launched at the outset of the novel coronavirus pandemic and are designed to curb the spread of the sickness. Phillips said a discussion could be held about returning to in-person meetings once a County Courthouse-ordered mask mandate is lifted. The health order is slated to expire Feb. 21, but Summit County officials will consider the state of the pandemic at that time before the mandate is lifted.