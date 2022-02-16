Park City planning panel could cast momentous vote on PCMR project within weeks

A Provo firm in July of 2020 flew balloons during a Park City Planning Commission visit to the Park City Mountain Resort parking lots to illustrate the building heights involved in a development proposal. The Planning Commission could cast a vote on the project in March. Building heights remain one of the disputed aspects of the proposal.

Park Record file photo

The Park City Planning Commission could be weeks away from a decision on a Provo developer’s proposal for a large project at the base of Park City Mountain Resort, a vote that will be among the most significant cast by the panel in years.

The Planning Commission on Wednesday is scheduled to continue the long-running talks about the PEG Companies’ blueprints for a development on land where the PCMR parking lots are currently located. The Park City Planning Department in a report drafted in anticipation of the meeting on Wednesday raises the possibility of the project being put on a March 23 panel agenda. At that meeting, according to the report, the developer could provide a summary, the Planning Commission could take more testimony and then “consider action on the application.”

It was not clear early in the week if the Planning Commission expects that it would be ready to cast a vote in March. The readiness could partly hinge on the progress made at the meeting on Wednesday.

The statement by the Planning Department regarding the possibility of a vote on March 23 could further sharpen the sides at the Wednesday meeting and, if the Planning Commissions sees itself as potentially ready to cast a vote next month, the coming weeks could be especially tense.

PEG Companies earlier reached an agreement to acquire the land from PCMR owner Vail Resorts, but the deal would not be finalized until a decision is reached on the project.

The firm sees the proposal as working within a 1990s-era overall approval for the development of the PCMR base area. Park City leaders in that era attached development rights to the land, but PEG Companies must secure another “Yea” vote before a project can proceed. The firm says it has addressed concerns such as the traffic the project is expected to generate, the parking plans and the layout of the buildings.

PEG Companies in recent months has appeared anxious for a decision by the Planning Commission. One of the figures leading the efforts, PEG Development President Robert Schmidt, in the middle of December indicated the proposal would not be altered significantly and described a desire for a vote.

Critics of the project argue the proposal from PEG Companies would overwhelm nearby roads with traffic headed to or from PCMR and claim the buildings would loom over the surrounding neighborhood. They question whether the proposal fits the earlier overall approval.

Some Planning Commission members have appeared to be skeptical as well.

The Planning Commission talks have stretched far longer than initially anticipated. Toward the beginning of the discussions in the spring of 2020, the Planning Department drafted a tentative timeline for the review of the project. That timeline identified Oct. 22, 2020, as the possible date of a vote. The schedule outlined then seemed especially aggressive given the size and complexity of the development proposal, and it was clear early on that the Planning Commission process would stretch well beyond the fall of 2020.

The 10-acre proposal involves condominiums, employee housing, housing set aside as affordable, a hotel, retailers and restaurants. The project would remake the PCMR base area.

A Planning Commission vote is expected to be put to the Park City Council through an appeal. The developer could request involvement by the elected officials in the event of a “Nay” vote by the Planning Commission, while the opponents may ask for City Council involvement if the vote by the lower panel is “Yea.”

The Planning Commission meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and be held electronically. More information is available on the municipal website, parkcity.org. The direct link to the meeting agenda is: https://granicus_production_attachments.s3.amazonaws.com/parkcity/4015e0883f6c42a0ac5d5e6ca42d53240.pdf .