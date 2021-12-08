Park City plans controlled burns on Treasure, Rossi Hill on Friday
A City Hall-hired firm is scheduled to perform controlled burns on the Treasure land overlooking Old Town and on open space in the area of Rossi Hill on Friday.
Park City earlier tapped Alpine Forestry for the work. According to City Hall, the burns are scheduled weather permitting. The work is part of a broad effort to reduce the risk of wildfires on the land.
The burns are expected to start as early as 8 a.m. and last through the day.
Vegetation deemed to be a wildfire threat was collected into piles. The controlled burns will involve the piles rather than problematic vegetation where it is found on the land. The piles are in pre-selected locations scattered on the land.
City Hall says the controlled burns meet Summit County permitting regulations and air-quality rules. Smoke is expected to be visible from numerous vantages.
The work is some of the municipal government’s most notable recent steps to guard against a wildfire. There are numerous structures in the area of the Treasure land and the ground in the area of Rossi Hill. There are worries that a wildfire at either location could be devastating. The Treasure land is especially notable as it climbs from the edge of Old Town toward the interior slopes of Park City Mountain Resort.
Trails in the area are expected to remain open while the burns are underway.
