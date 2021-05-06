Park City plans in-person gathering to highlight Ice Arena work, other municipal projects

A water-treatment plant is under development on the edge of Thaynes Canyon, one of City Hall’s larger construction projects. The plant is one of the municipal projects and programs officials intend to highlight during an open house planned on Tuesday.

The Park City Ice Arena is expected to temporarily close later in 2021 to allow crews to replace the ice surface and perform other maintenance work, one of a series of projects City Hall plans to outline at an upcoming open house.

The ice is replaced every five years as part of the normal maintenance schedule. The process involves melting the ice, touching up lines and logos that are affixed to the floor below the ice and then freezing a new ice surface.

The work is scheduled to start in early August and last five weeks. The Ice Arena will be closed throughout the work. Staffers during that time will perform other maintenance tasks as well. The facility also plans to replace the dehumidifier, but it is not clear whether that work will occur at the same time.

The Ice Arena, located at Quinn’s Junction, dates to the post-2002 Winter Olympic era and remains a popular recreation facility years after the 2006 debut.

The Ice Arena will be one of a series of municipal projects or programs that will be covered during an open house that is scheduled on Tuesday. City Hall organizes project open houses to allow someone to learn about the broad municipal work plan in a single location rather than holding events for each individual project or program.

The open house, meanwhile, is notable this year since it is scheduled as an in-person event. The municipal government has generally hosted gatherings in a virtual setting during the novel coronavirus pandemic. City Hall says the event will be held in a socially distanced manner. The open house is scheduled to be held outside with the possibility of moving inside in the event of bad weather. Officials are strongly encouraging attendees to wear masks.

Open houses held in previous years involved a series of booths dedicated to individual projects or programs manned by City Hall staffers. The events have offered attendees an opportunity to talk with staffers about a project before moving to the next booth to learn about that subject.

City Hall in announcing the event indicated some of the topics that will be covered include:

• the concept to build a facility along the S.R. 248 entryway to store soils containing contaminants from the community’s silver-mining era

• the workforce or otherwise restricted housing program

• an Old Town grant program

• a water-treatment facility on the edge of Thaynes Canyon

• the transit plan

• summer recreation programs

The Utah Department of Transportation is expected to present information about S.R. 248, Interstate 80 and U.S. 40.

The event is scheduled from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the patio at the Park City Library, outside Lucky Ones Coffee. There will be refreshments, acoustic music and the mobile trailer from the Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center is scheduled to appear.

More information is available at: parkcity.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/38183/15 .