Park City plans to create outdoor ice rinks at City Park

Park City plans to turn the tennis courts at City Park into ice rinks this winter. Officials say the creation of rinks will reduce the pressure on other facilities like the Park City Ice Arena.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

Park City ice skaters have netted themselves another option this winter.

Recreation officials plan to turn the tennis courts at City Park into outdoor ice, something that will create a wintry atmosphere for skaters. It is expected to also reduce some of the pressure on the Park City Ice Arena during a winter when skating sports could temporarily increase in popularity with the Winter Olympics scheduled in February.

The general manager of the Park City Ice Arena, Amanda Angevine, provided information about the City Park plans in a recent communication to Mayor Andy Beerman and the Park City Council. Staffers want to open three rinks on the courts in early December, but the debut is dependent on the weather. The National Weather Service early in the week called for high temperatures above the freezing mark through at least Sunday.

Staffers acquired three 6,000-square-foot rink kits that will be placed atop the tennis hardcourt. Water will be poured into the kits. The kits are not refrigerated, meaning the ice will depend on freezing temperatures. Each of the kits cost $6,632, according to the submittal to the elected officials. The three rinks will be separated from one another and there will not be one continuous surface of ice.

The ice will operate as long as the conditions allow, with Angevine indicating the ice could potentially last as long as late in March. The kits would be removed afterward. The ice would not disturb the tennis courts or the pickleball markings there.

The rinks are seen as a pilot program.

“Creating a new outdoor venue focused on locals and residents is an exciting opportunity to expand existing services for relatively little cost,” the information from Angevine says.

The hours remain under consideration and are expected to run from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. with maintenance afterward. The hours would be a slight reduction from the 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. identified in the information provided to the elected officials. The reduction would be meant to reduce the impact to people who live nearby.

The hours will also depend on ice conditions. Angevine says the rinks on some days, especially in spring, could remain closed until the evening based on the ice conditions.

The Ice Arena at Quinn’s Junction has long been popular, leading to jammed calendars sometimes running from the 5 a.m. hour until the 12 a.m. hour. The public skating times compete with sports like hockey, figure skating and curling.

The arena anticipates an uptick in interest with the Games in China slated midwinter. There is typically a surge in popularity in the skating sports during an Olympic winter as the competitions are broadcast to a wide audience. Although Park City is better known for grooming Olympic-level skiers, snowboarders and sliding sports athletes, the skating sports, too, have a following locally.

The recent communications says “demand for ice skating historically increases during an Olympic year and having three rinks at City Park will help to meet increased demand.”

The skating at City Park will be free. Staffers see the lack of an admission charge as something that helps advance City Hall’s social equity efforts.

Angevine says the location allows the rinks to tap the City Park lights. The lights already at the park eliminate the need for new ones.

The upcoming creation of ice rinks at the tennis courts is timed toward the beginning of a winter that has started in a lackluster manner. Park City Mountain Resort has delayed the opening of the ski season based on persistent dry weather. There was very little snow at lower elevations in the Park City area by early in the week.

Recreation officials are recruiting volunteers to serve as ice technicians at City Park. More information is available at: parkcity.org/departments/human-resources .