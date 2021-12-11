Park City poised to open recruitment for a new city councilor

The Marsac Building.

Park Record file photo

Parkites seeking a midterm appointment to the Park City Council will not need to mount a campaign.

But they will need to draft a list of issues they see as important to the community.

Leaders are readying the process to select someone to succeed Mayor-elect Nann Worel on the City Council. She will take office as the mayor in early January, creating a rare midterm opening on the City Council. The elected officials are expected to appoint a successor on Jan. 13. The person will serve a term that ends in early 2024 and would need to seek a full term in the City Hall election of 2023 to remain in office.

The timeline calls for the Park City recorder to begin accepting applications on Dec. 17. The deadline is at 5 p.m. on Jan. 5. The elected officials anticipate interviews will be conducted on Jan. 7 and Jan. 11.

City Hall has posted materials online outlining the process, including an application form. The application questions inquire about what sort of unique perspective someone will bring to the City Council and what sort of involvement someone has with the municipal government.

Other questions, though, will provide a better understanding of someone’s views. They include an inquiry into what someone sees as the role of the municipal government as well as the City Council role. The application, meanwhile, asks about someone’s top three issues and requests the candidates list the issues City Hall performs well on and those that could be improved.

The person who is selected will join the City Council in the months after a tense election and just after the swearings-in of a new mayor and two new members of the City Council. Worel unseated the current mayor, Andy Beerman, while Tana Toly and Jeremy Rubell took the two City Council seats on the ballot in November.

Four of the six elected seats will be occupied by newcomers once the person is selected to succeed Worel.

There has been interest expressed publicly in the seat by some of the candidates who unsuccessfully sought office in November and at least one other Parkite. It is unclear what sort of response the opening will receive, but it seems some could be energized by the prospects of serving at a time of significant change in the slate of elected officials.

The qualifications for serving on the City Council include:

• being a U.S. citizen

• being at least 18 years old at the time of the swearing-in

• being a resident of Park City for at least 12 consecutive months immediately before the appointment

• being a registered voter inside Park City

Someone who is found mentally incompetent, a person convicted of a felony or a person who has been convicted of treason or some other sort of crime perpetrated against the City Council cannot hold political office in the state until the restoration of voting rights or the right to hold elected office.

More information and applications are available on the City Hall website, parkcity.org. The direct link for the City Council vacancy is: parkcity.org/government/city-council/city-council-vacancy .