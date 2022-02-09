Park City poised to re-light Winter Olympic celebration with 20th anniversary commemoration

A large crowd gathers in Park City during the 2002 Winter Olympics. A celebration marking the 20th anniversary of the Games, as well as the Olympics that are unfolding in China, is scheduled Saturday.

Park Record file photo

Tuesday was the 20th anniversary of the opening of the 2002 Winter Olympics, but Park City will re-light the fire within on Saturday.

A celebration marking the two decades since the Games is planned in Old Town that afternoon, an event that is expected to highlight the Games of 2002, the Olympics that are unfolding in China and the prospects of Salt Lake City and the wider region hosting another Games someday.

The gathering is expected to be one of the largest in Utah commemorating the anniversary. City Hall says the application to hold the event projected attendance at up to 450 people at any one time. The celebration is scheduled to run from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation, the not-for-profit organization that oversees the Utah Olympic Park, the Utah Olympic Oval and Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, is organizing the event.

The event is scheduled at Bob Wells Plaza on Swede Alley and will include a video board broadcasting the competitions in China and footage of highlights of the Games of 2002. The mascots from 2002, fire pits resembling those that were used during the Olympics and pin trading will be included. A meet-and-greet with athletes who competed in 2002 and other Olympics is also planned. A list of athletes was not available early in the week.

Demonstrations of Winter Olympic sports like curling, hockey and biathlon will be available. The National Ability Center will offer demonstrations as well. Items from the George Eccles Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games Museum, located at the Utah Olympic Park, will be on display at the event.

The Park City area played a key role in the Games, hosting upward of 50% of the competitions in 2002. Park City Mountain Resort, Deer Valley Resort and the Utah Olympic Park were important venues, as was Soldier Hollow in nearby Wasatch County. Main Street, which was pedestrianized for the Olympics, was one of the Games’ popular celebration zones.

The event that is scheduled on Saturday will unfold amid a wave of Olympic activity in the Park City area. There are athletes with local ties competing in China and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has temporarily opened a location along Main Street for the Games. A Winter Sports Festival is underway at City Park.

The anniversary also arrives at a time when talks about the region hosting a second Olympics as early as the Games of 2030 are expected to intensify. The International Olympic Committee will with near certainty turn its attention to awarding the 2030 event after the close of the Games in Beijing. A timeline is not clear for the selection, but the Salt Lake City bid is seen as a strong one.

The setup of the event is scheduled on Saturday morning and the installation will mostly be removed that night. The event will require the temporary closure of 37 parking spots on Swede Alley. No road closures are planned, though.

More information about the anniversary commemoration in Park City and elsewhere in the state is available on the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation website, utaholympiclegacy.org . The direct link to the event is: utaholympiclegacy.org/20th-anniversary-2002-olympic-winter-games/ .