Park City poised to redesign busy Old Town street

Lower Park Avenue is a key route to and from Main Street and surrounding Old Town. Park City officials are readying a redesign of the section of Park Avenue.

| David Jackson/Park Record

Park City intends to redo a busy stretch of road and wants to learn what Parkites desire in the redesigned street as it continues an opinion-gathering effort that will help shape the future of the lower Park Avenue corridor.

City Hall is in the early stages of talks about the planned work, and the municipal government has posted a survey that delves into some of the road-related topics that will guide the later discussions. The survey closes on Nov. 14.

Lower Park Avenue — the stretch between the intersections with Empire Avenue and Heber Avenue — is an especially important section of road. It is one of the routes to and from the Main Street core, Old Town neighborhood streets and destinations such as the Park City Library and City Park. It is among the busiest of City Hall-controlled streets and is heavily used by a range of drivers, including Old Town residents and those headed to Main Street.

City Hall this fall is conducting outreach and crafting a vision for the lower Park Avenue corridor. The survey is one of the tools used by the municipal government. The design phase is anticipated during the 2022-2023 winter, with construction following in the spring of 2024. The project intends to upgrade utilities along the corridor, and a reconstruction of the road is required. The reconstruction provides an opportunity to redesign the configuration of the road itself, according to City Hall.

“In this next phase of outreach, we will gather feedback from those who frequent this stretch of Park Ave so the city can design and implement a long-term solution that works best for the community,” an overview of the project posted with the survey says.

One of the survey questions appears to be critical to the future of the road. City Hall inquires about the importance of a variety of facilities or types of uses on lower Park Avenue, asking survey takers to attach rankings to them. The selection of answers seems to offer a preview of some of the upgrades that could ultimately be considered. The answers:

• Accommodate vehicle access

• Transit amenities (Bus stops)

• Pedestrian facilities (well protected sidewalks, crosswalks, etc.)

• Bike facilities (bike lanes)

• On-street parking

• Community feel (lighting, trees, landscaping)

Each of the selections highlights something that would be of interest to the various users of lower Park Avenue, with such a wide range of people on the road. While drivers may hope for better accommodations for vehicles, others, particularly those who live along the corridor, would likely desire other upgrades that would enhance the neighborhood.

Lower Park Avenue – the stretch between the intersections with Empire Avenue and Heber Avenue – is heavily used by a range of drivers, including Old Town residents and those headed to Main Street. City Hall is conducting outreach as it plans a redesign of the road. | David Jackson/Park Record

The survey seeks information about the reasons people are using lower Park Avenue, such as accessing shopping, recreation or community centers; the transportation means people use on the road, including walking, bicycling, driving or riding a bus; and what steps would encourage someone to walk or bicycle more often.

Another important question seeks information about what someone sees as the challenges of the street. The survey takers may choose from:

• Congestion

• Safety

• Unclear delineation of lines

• Obstructed/narrow sidewalks

• Parking

Park City officials are readying to redo a busy section of Park Avenue stretching between the Empire Avenue and Heber Avenue intersections. Drivers use lower Park Avenue to reach places such as City Park and the Park City Library. | Courtesy of Park City Municipal Corp.

City Hall, meanwhile, provides a map of the corridor for someone to identify the location of problems and the location of their access points to the road.

Park City leaders are continuing to press the long-running efforts to improve pedestrian, bicyclist and transit options as an alternative to driving personal vehicles. Any work on lower Park Avenue would be expected to advance those efforts. Officials see alternative means of transportation as reducing traffic and benefitting the environment as vehicle emissions are reduced.

The functioning of lower Park Avenue has been notable for years, and the upcoming discussions will follow in the period after City Hall reconfigured the road with a bicycle lane and certain parking restrictions. Those alterations were meant to increase pedestrian and bicyclist safety. They involved a highly visible re-striping of lower Park Avenue and signs.

More information about the lower Park Avenue project is available from City Hall at: https://engageparkcity.org/lower-park-avenue-improvement-project . The survey is available at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Lowerparkavesurvey .