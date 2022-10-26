Park City poised to win approval for large housing project

City Hall and a private-sector partner appear poised to win approval for a large housing project on Homestake Road. The Park City Planning Commission could cast a vote on the proposal at a meeting Wednesday. | Courtesy of WOW Atelier Architects

City Hall and a private-sector partner on Wednesday could secure approval of an ambitious housing development along the Kearns Boulevard corridor that would be heavily weighted toward workforce housing or otherwise restricted affordable units.

The Park City Planning Commission has been in discussions about the proposal, at 1875 Homestake Road, since the summer. The municipal government owns the land and is pursuing a partnership with a firm called J. Fisher Companies for the project.

The development proposal calls for 123 housing units. Of the total, 99 would be set aside as restricted affordable while 24 would be sold at market rates. The 99 affordable units represent an unusually large bloc for a project in Park City, as a result of the municipal government’s involvement. The proposal entails one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units, with the two-bedrooms accounting for the majority of the breakdown.

City Hall staffers in a report drafted in anticipation of the meeting on Wednesday requested the panel consider an approval.

The Planning Commission has signaled support for the amount of units that will be set aside as affordable and backed the concept of placing restricted housing on the land. The Homestake Road location provides easy access to Kearns Boulevard, Bonanza Drive and Park Avenue, and there is transit service in the area of the land. It is also located close to important destinations like grocery stores, commercial districts and the Park City School District campus.

There have been scattered concerns about the project, though, including regarding traffic. City Hall released a July correspondence from a man named Michael Stockwell raising questions.

“traffic – that area has already been oversaturated with traffic, far more than our infrastructure can handle between housing growth/shopping/tourists in either direction off 224. how can that many more residents placed directly in the middle of an existing bottleneck be a good idea?” Stockwell wrote in the correspondence.

He added: “YOU have the ball, don’t drop it as we ALL are depending on you to PLAN smartly, methodically, and where our infra structure can handle growth, NOT in areas like Homestake!!!”

The project is an especially aggressive one for City Hall. The municipal government for years has seen housing as a priority and has made limited progress. Leaders over the years have outlined what they see as benefits of the housing program, including the prospects of increasing socioeconomic diversity and reducing commuter traffic. Many members of the rank-and-file workforce are priced out of Park City’s resort-driven real estate and rental markets.

Rory Murphy, a Park City developer who is partnering with J. Fisher Companies on the project, said on Tuesday that environmental remediation work on the land could start as early as late in April should the project be approved. Construction would be expected to last between 18 and 20 months from the start of the remediation, he said.

The Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. at the Marsac Building and online. More information is available on the municipal website, http://www.parkcity.org . The direct link to the meeting information is: https://granicus_production_attachments.s3.amazonaws.com/parkcity/1e7e70650c0f698a24217ab56aec9e4f0.pdf .​