Park City police blotter: Agency told of fireworks, open flame





The Park City Police Department last week received at least two reports of an open flame or fireworks.

On Saturday, July 17 at 9:01 p.m., the police were told of people lighting fireworks on Aerie Drive. Public police logs did not provide details about the sorts of fireworks that were seen or heard.

On Tuesday, July 13 at 10:47 p.m., meanwhile, the police were informed of what was described as a “big fire” in a fire pit on Woodside Avenue. The flames were a foot in the air at a time when there was wind, the police were told. The police said the case involved a code enforcement issue.

There are continuing concerns about the possibility of fireworks or open flames igniting a wildfire during the hot, dry summer.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, July 18 at 8:27 p.m., the police received an elevator alarm. Someone was confirmed to be inside the elevator but it was not immediately known whether the person was stuck. The case was logged on Empire Club Drive.

Someone at 2:39 p.m. followed up with the police regarding a stolen wallet. The police said the disappearance of the wallet was previously reported to the agency, but the person also needed assistance in obtaining a copy of a driver license. The case was reported on Sidewinder Drive, but it was not clear from public police logs whether that street was the location of the theft or whether it was the person’s location at the time of the 2:39 p.m. call.

The Police Department at 2:07 p.m. received a report of two approximately 8-foot-deep holes on Cochise Court. The holes were in the area of some sort of construction and were not blocked off with barriers, the police were told. The police considered the case to be a citizen complaint rather than a suspected criminal act.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported in the China Bridge garage at 11:57 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department at 8:43 a.m. received what was described as an errant call to 911 from a location along Deer Valley Drive. The police said a man who called 911 told dispatchers he wanted to change a check-out time. The person hung up before the authorities could obtain the room number at the lodging property.

The police at 8:10 a.m. received a report of fluid leaking from underneath a sport utility vehicle that was on S.R. 224 in the area of the McPolin Farm. There was also steam rising from the hood of the vehicle, the police were told. Nobody was in the area of the vehicle. The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at 12:05 a.m. somewhere along S.R. 224. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, July 17 at 9:14 p.m., water was reported to be “coming up from the sidewalk” and “flooding the street” somewhere along Park Avenue. The police said the case involved a utility issue.

A funicular at 7:04 p.m. was reported to have “broken down” with 12 people aboard. They were “getting hot,” the police were told. Workers had apparently arrived by the time the police were contacted.

A car was reportedly left near a construction site on Lucky John Drive for two weeks. The police received the report at 2:04 p.m. The police considered the car to be an abandoned vehicle.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported at 1:12 a.m. at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Payday Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Friday, July 16 at 10:51 a.m., the police received a report of “lots of water” exiting a meter on Calamity Lane. A waterworks crew was summoned.

On Thursday, July 15 at 12:48 p.m., the police were told of construction dust triggering a fire alarm on Marsac Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 12:01 a.m. received a complaint about people playing and, apparently, drinking alcohol on Kearns Boulevard. The person who contacted the police indicated he “just needs to sleep.” The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Wednesday, July 14 at 1:17 p.m., the police indicated a vehicle was blocking a lane in the area of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive after suffering damage to a tire.

On Tuesday, July 13 at 10:47 p.m., a deer was seen in a travel lane at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. The animal moved off the road, the police said.

Traffic was backed up and not moving for approximately 15 minutes in an area of construction in the vicinity of Swede Alley and 5th Street at 11:42 a.m.

On Monday, July 12 at 12:10 p.m., the police received a report of someone sleeping when stopped at a stoplight at the intersection of Monitor Drive and Kearns Boulevard. The “car was in park, but he was out cold,” the police said. Someone needed to knock on a window to wake the person, the police were told.