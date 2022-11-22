Park City police blotter: At least two hit-and-run cases reported

Police-blotter-image-5-3

The Park City Police Department last week received at least two reports of hit-and-run accidents.

On Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8:02 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Lowell Avenue. The police said a note was left on the victim’s vehicle with contact information.

Earlier in the week, on Monday, Nov. 14, a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Round Valley Drive at 1:08 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department included:

On Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3:54 p.m., a driver told the police the vehicle may have run out of gas. The case was reported at the address of the Park Avenue police station, but it was not clear from public police logs whether that was where the vehicle was located at the time of the report.

Someone contacted the police at 9:40 a.m. after finding a phone, a wallet and a jacket the night before. Public police logs did not provide details about where the items were discovered.

The police at 9:33 a.m. received a report of an interruption to water service at an address on Sidewinder Drive. The police were told construction was underway next to the building that lacked water service.

On Saturday, Nov. 19 at 10:24 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver on S.R. 224 after observing the vehicle drift across lanes and slow to a speed of 25 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. The police said the officer wanted to check whether the person was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The driver, though, “showed no signs of impairment,” according to department logs.

A vehicle reportedly suffered a slide-off accident at or close to the intersection of Marsac Avenue and Silver Strike Trail at 6:40 p.m., coming to rest in the snow. The police were told another person “stopped to help dig them out,” according to police logs. There was the possible need for traffic control, the police said. Nobody was injured, the logs indicated.

A construction vehicle was reported to be blocking the road somewhere along Lowell Avenue at 12:38 p.m.

On Friday, Nov. 18 at 9:12 p.m., the police received a report of a vehicle left on Main Street in a location where parking is prohibited. The curb at the location is painted red, the police were told. The person who contacted the department said the vehicle blocked an alley and a trailer could not navigate around the vehicle.

A suspected intoxication case was reported on Monitor Drive at 8:49 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A case logged as suspected disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street at 8:49 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 3:02 p.m.received a call about a parking issue on Ledger Way. The police were told a trailer was “still parked on the roadway.” The person who contacted the police wanted the trailer towed.

The police at 1:05 p.m. received a report of power line that was possibly downed somewhere along Empire Avenue. The police logged the case as a utility issue, but department logs did not provide details.

A carbon monoxide detector sounded in a residence on Estates Drive at 12:30 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A person, described as an employee, became stuck in an elevator in a Deer Valley Drive building at 8:19 a.m. The police logged the case as an elevator rescue.

On Thursday, Nov. 17 at 1:47 p.m. the police received a report of a dump truck driving past a brake-check area on S.R. 224, apparently without stopping.

People blocked the road in the area of Park Avenue and 15th Street at 8:42 a.m., the police were told. The issue apparently arose from some sort of construction. The person who contacted the department said there were no flaggers at the scene and the problem was “taking up half the road,” according to police logs. The Police Department classified the case as a code enforcement issue.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 5:44 p.m., a traffic accident was reported somewhere along Kearns Boulevard. The police said debris was in a travel lane, but the accident scene was not blocking traffic. The airbags were not triggered and the police were told it did not appear a tow truck was required. Nobody was injured.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 9:34 a.m., graffiti was reported in the area of 13th Street and Woodside Avenue. Police logs did not provide details about the graffiti.

On Monday, Nov. 14 at 7:03 p.m., the Police Department conducted traffic enforcement on Deer Valley Drive. Police logs indicated the enforcement effort deterred speeding drivers.