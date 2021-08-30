Park City police blotter: Bicyclist pulled over





A Park City police officer stopped a bicyclist last week after watching the person perform wheelies and ride past vehicles on Main Street.

The case was reported on Monday, Aug. 23 at 3:14 p.m. on Park Avenue.

The officer talked to the bicyclist about the “equivalence of reckless driving,” the police said.

Park City police officers occasionally stop bicyclists after observing traffic violations.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Aug. 29 at 6:47 p.m., the police indicated a deer needed to be put down on S.R. 224 in the area of the McPolin Farm. Public police logs did not provide details about the condition of the deer, but there are frequent reports of collisions between drivers and wildlife on the stretch of S.R. 224 where the case was reported.

A fire hydrant was reported to be leaking on Hillside Avenue in the area of Marsac Avenue at 1:26 a.m. The police logged the case as a utility issue.

The police at 12:55 a.m. reported three people suspected to be intoxicated close to Main Street. The police spoke to the people and helped them get a taxi. The police classified the case as a citizen assist rather than a criminal matter.

On Saturday, Aug. 28 at 11:40 p.m., a suspected drunken driving case was reported at or close to the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Iron Horse Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 11:25 p.m. were told one person, and possibly more, were stuck in an elevator on Deer Crest Estates Drive.

A police officer pulled over a driver on Swede Alley at 5:51 p.m., indicating the person drove the wrong way between Main Street and Swede Alley.

On Friday, Aug. 27 at 11:45 p.m., a suspected drunken driving case was reported at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Buffalo Dill Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

A traffic accident was reported at 1:44 p.m. at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Snow Creek Drive. The accident involved unspecified injuries, the police said.

On Thursday, Aug. 26 at 10:43 p.m., a vehicle was seen in a Main Street drop-and-load zone. A citation was issued, the police said.

A vehicle was seen on Main Street “with writing on it” at 6:38 p.m, the police were told. Those inside the vehicle were “screaming at people regarding politics,” according to public police logs. The police indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

A bicycle was reportedly stolen somewhere along Lowell Avenue. The police received the report at 2:24 p.m. The person who filed the report indicated they were not in town from Aug. 13 until Aug. 16 and the bicycle was taken during that time, the police said. The bicycle was loved at the time it disappeared, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected theft.

On Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 1:58 p.m., the police were informed of a recreational vehicle that was left in a driveway but extended onto the street somewhere on Gallivan Loop. The police were told the vehicle created an “inconvenience.”

The Police Department at 12:37 p.m. received a report that Woodside Avenue was “blocked due to construction” and without a sign indicating there was a disruption. The person who contacted the police indicated there had been two issues that morning and problems earlier in the week.

The police at 12:16 a.m. received a complaint that a “large piece of equipment” had been operating for at least 20 minutes. The report was logged somewhere along Park Avenue, but the person was not sure where. The equipment could be heard from the person’s residence, the police were told. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 9:57 p.m., a collision between a driver and a deer was reported on S.R. 224. The animal needed to be moved, the police said.

On Monday, Aug. 23 at 8:08 p.m., someone complained about roofing work on Lucky John Drive. The crew had not stopped by the time of the report, the police were told. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.