Park City police blotter: Bobcat reportedly kills deer in a yard





On Sunday, Jan. 30 at 5:35 p.m., the police received a report of a bobcat killing a deer in a yard on Larkspur Drive. The confrontation occurred approximately 30 minutes prior to the report to the police. The bobcat left the yard just before the call to the authorities, the police were told.

The Police Department at 4:47 p.m. received a complaint about a rental unit on Lowell Avenue where, according to the person who contacted the agency, people were “always having … ridiculous parties.” The people play loud music, smoke and drink, the police were told. The person who contacted the department said it was “not bad at the moment but it does get bad,” according to department logs.

The police at 10:22 a.m. received a report of a rock that dropped from a cliff along Aerie Drive. The rock was not the size of a boulder and was located approximately 1 mile from the intersection with Deer Valley Drive. The police said the rock created a traffic hazard.

A party was reported on Woodbine Way at 12:48 a.m. The person who contacted the department described the gathering as sounding like it was “big,” according to police logs. The person wanted officers to respond to “break it up,” the police said.

On Saturday, Jan. 29 at 4:01 p.m., a waterworks break was reported on Pinnacle Drive. A representative of a homeowners association filed the report, indicating they were informed the issue was a water main break, the police said.

The police at 11:29 a.m. were called to a house on Ridge Avenue, where a party was underway. Department logs indicated the person who contacted the agency needed “police assistance with getting people to leave.” The case was described as a citizen assist rather than a criminal matter.

On Friday, Jan. 28 at 7:48 p.m., the police were called to a Main Street business after someone reportedly may have attempted to use a fake identification. The person left before the police arrived.

The police at 4:24 p.m. logged a report involving someone receiving a correspondence informing them that another person had filed an unemployment claim using the reporting party’s Social Security number. The case was logged on Empire Avenue. The police classified the case as a citizen assist rather than a criminal matter.

Spray paint was found on a side of a Sidewinder Drive building at 3:35 p.m. The police classified the case as suspected criminal mischief. Public police logs did not provide details.

A fight was reported on Main Street at 12:07 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 11:48 p.m., the police were told eight people were ordered out of a nightclub on Main Street. The group remained outside and the person who contacted the police wanted “them gone,” according to public police logs.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25 at at 1:58 a.m., a party was reported on Park Avenue, including loud people in a hot tub. The police were told the people had been there for four hours. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Monday, Jan. 24 at 8:32 a.m., a theft of skis was reported. The equipment disappeared from a location on Sidewinder Drive three days prior to the report.