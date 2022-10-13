Park City police blotter: Bow hunter seen on trail

Police-blotter-image-2

On Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1:04 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Empire Avenue, apparently in a parking lot. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 12:57 p.m. received a complaint from someone on Meadow Creek Drive about someone using a saw. The person who contacted the police was “upset about the noise as it’s loud enough they can’t talk in their own backyard,” according to public police logs. Police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A bow hunter was seen on a trail in Bonanza Flat at 7:55 a.m., close to a parking lot. The person wanted a clarification of laws regulating hunting.

On Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10:05 p.m., a party, described as loud, was reported on Woodside Avenue. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 1:21 a.m. received a report of a party with loud people on Woodside Avenue. The department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Someone on Duck Hook Drive reported a sulfur-like smell at 12:24 a.m. The entire house smelled, the police were told. The person said a stove was off and they opened the doors and windows, according to public police logs. The police indicated there was a utility issue at the location.

On Friday, Oct. 7 at 11:48 p.m., an unknown number of people were talking loudly and laughing somewhere along Deer Valley Drive, the police were told. The department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 8:15 p.m. received a call from someone at the City Park tennis court indicating the lights were turned off. The person told the police a a sign explained the court is open until 10 p.m. The person “would like to know if the lights could be turned back on,” according to public police logs.

A elevator rescue was reported on Main Street at 7:46 p.m.

A parking issue was reported on Daly Avenue at 6:21 p.m., when the lot at a trailhead was full. The police were told vehicles were “starting to line up on the roadway.”

A police officer assisted a driver in changing a tire on S.R. 248 at 4:05 p.m.

A vehicle burglary was reported outside the Park City Ice Arena at 3:58 p.m. A window was broken, the police were told. Public police logs did not provide details about whether anything was taken from inside.

On Thursday, Oct. 6 at 11:04 p.m., an officer pulled over a driver at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Snow Creek Drive after observing one of the headlights was not working. Another vehicle with a headlight issue was stopped at 10:56 p.m. at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Sidewinder Drive. There was a series of other cases involving headlight issues last week.

Someone on Empire Avenue at 9:16 a.m. reported a car was left in the driveway and “she cannot get out of her garage.”

On Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5:38 p.m., a police officer warned someone for having alcohol at City Park. Public police logs did not provide details.

A car was reportedly left on the street for six months on Prospect Avenue. The police were told the location is a public spot.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 1:01 a.m. a police officer stopped a driver traveling at 71 mph in a location on S.R. 224 where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. A little bit earlier, at 12:15 a.m., a driver was stopped at 62 mph in the same area.

On Monday, Oct. 3 at 11:14 p.m., the police received a report of a water line that was broken on Sidewinder Drive. Water was “flooding” the west side of Sidewinder Drive, according to public police logs.