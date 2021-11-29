Park City police blotter: Camouflage, bows point to likelihood of hunters





The Park City Police Department on Saturday received a report involving the likelihood of hunters in the area of Deer Valley.

The police logged the report at 8:26 a.m. on Marsac Avenue. The police were told drivers informed an employee at a lodge they saw a truck on the side of Marsac Avenue. Two men left the truck wearing camouflage clothing and carrying bows. The police were told the vehicle had Utah license plates.

The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

There are vast acres of undeveloped land in the area of the upper reaches of Marsac Avenue that provide wildlife habitat. The police occasionally receive reports of hunter sightings.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week include:

On Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8:57 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver on Park Avenue, indicating the person did not stay in the lane of travel and did not signal when turning. The person received a warning. The traffic stop was one of several that day, including earlier ones on S.R. 224 and at or close to the intersection of Marsac Avenue and Hillside Avenue for unspecified reasons.

The police at 1:23 p.m. received a report about alarms in an Empire Avenue building, indicating the alarms were triggered “through the” building. The police said someone had been cleaning an oven, causing the alarms to sound. There were no issues, the police were told.

The police at 8:59 a.m. received a report of debris in the road in the area of the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard. The police said the debris was left from an accident and that it was “small enough” not to be an issue for drivers.

A person was reported to be intoxicated at the entrance of a Lowell Avenue hotel at 2:29 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6:27 p.m., someone inquired about creating a fire pit in a Swede Alley front yard. The police explained that open flames from a fire pit are prohibited.

A traffic accident was reported at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive at 6:02 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was an Acura, the police said. The drivers pulled to the side. Nobody was injured, the police said.

The police responded to a traffic accident on S.R. 248 at 11:24 a.m. The police said the accident blocked a lane of traffic. The airbags were triggered in one of the vehicles, the police said. The accident involved unspecified injuries.

A water leak was reported at 9:15 a.m. on the southwest corner of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive. The amount of water that was lost was not clear at the time of the report. The police classified the case as a utility issue.

On Friday, Nov. 26 at 7:17 p.m., the police said a vehicle was seen in a drop-and-load zone on Main Street without anybody inside. Shortly afterward, in an unrelated case, a shuttle was seen hindering traffic at or close to the intersection of Swede Alley and Heber Avenue. Several other cases involving vehicles in drop-and-load zones were logged earlier that evening.

The police patrolled in the area of the intersection of Marsac Avenue and Hillside Avenue in the afternoon, stopping several drivers after observing traffic violations. In at least one of the cases, the driver was warned about making a prohibited turn onto Hillside Avenue.

A police officer stopped a driver at 8 a.m. at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Park Avenue after, according to the agency, the person did not move to another lane for an emergency vehicle.

On Thursday, Nov. 25 at 10:53 p.m., a suspected drunken driver was reported on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 9:34 p.m. received a complaint from someone on Meadows Drive about noise related to a construction worker. The police were told the person was “playing his music very loud” and the caller “is not able to do anything in the back of his house” as a result of the music volume. The person “just wants the noise to stop,” according to public police logs. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 4:06 p.m. received a report of youngsters who were walking on ice that was thin on Deer Lake Drive. The police logged the case as a citizen complaint rather than a criminal matter.

Someone found a wallet on Park Avenue and turned it in to the police at 2:55 p.m. The police found the owner’s identification and contacted the person.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24 at at 12:56 p.m., someone, apparently a driver, reported being “stuck” on Daly Avenue as a result of construction trucks. The police logged the case as a parking problem.

On Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 9:51 p.m., the police received a complaint about noise outside a residence on Prospector Avenue. The sound was “loud enough to not let” the person sleep, according to public police logs. The person who contacted the police was unsure whether the noise was related to construction, an unspecified sort of machine or a generator and said it might be across the street. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 6:59 p.m. received a complaint on Quaking Aspen Court about someone setting up an alarm that is triggered when a dog in the neighborhood barks. The alarm apparently sounded “constantly” and the “neighbor stands outside & screams profanities,” the police said. The department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Monday, Nov. 22 at 4:17 p.m., a traffic accident was reported on S.R. 248. Nobody was injured, the police said.