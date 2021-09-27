Park City police blotter: Complaint involves ‘people yelling like they are having fun’





The Park City Police Department last week received complaints about noise that usually indicate the community was busy.

The cases did not appear to be serious and they were typical for times when there are lots of people in Park City. The city has remained crowded through the first weeks of the fall shoulder season as crowds have flocked to the mountains with the nice weather.

Some of the cases last week included:

• on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 11:30 p.m., a loud party was reported on Sidewinder Drive, apparently at a lodging property. The police were told the front desk received two complaints. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

• on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 1:10 a.m., the police were called to Empire Avenue, where someone reported the music was loud and there were “people yelling like they are having fun,” according to public police logs. The person who contacted the police indicated the issue had been occurring for several hours.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Sept. 26 at 8:17 p.m., a vehicle was seen with nobody inside in a drop-and-load zone in the area of Main Street and 7th Street.

The police at 5:21 p.m. received a complaint about two sports cars racing on Royal Street and elsewhere in Deer Valley. They were headed uphill and downhill, the police were told. The person who contacted the agency said the vehicles were red and convertibles.

The Police Department at 12:38 p.m. received a report of an accident involving a bicycle and a van at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Sunnyside Drive. Public police logs did not provide details but indicated the case involved property damage.

On Saturday, Sept. 25 at 10:04 p.m., an officer pulled over a driver on inbound Kearns Boulevard after observing the vehicle traveling at, according to the police, 54 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 35 mph.

Someone found a wallet and contacted the police at 3:53 p.m. It was not clear from public police logs where the wallet was found.

The police at 11:55 a.m. received a report from a Main Street business employee about a vehicle that was left in front of the store with an alarm that repeatedly sounded.

Someone at 8:27 a.m. reported a vehicle with a camper was left overnight on Daly Avenue, in a location where parking, according to the person who contacted the police, is prohibited. The vehicle and camper were “taking over” 10 spaces, the police were told.

The police at 12:37 a.m. received a complaint from someone who was driven by an Uber vehicle in the area of Yonex Court. The person told the police the driver “acts strange,” according to public police logs. The logs did not provide details. The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

On Friday, Sept. 24 at 8:28 p.m., a man, described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, was reported to be “running around asking for help” on Eagle Pointe Court. He rang a doorbell and was wearing pajamas. The police described the case as suspicious.

The police at 4:07 p.m. received a complaint about a person, described as “weird” and with a hospital bag, eating on Main Street but failing to pay a bill. The person was seen walking toward a garage. The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Monitor Drive at 3:25 p.m. The damage occurred the night before or the morning of the call, the police were told.

On Thursday, Sept. 23 at 1:42 p.m., the police were told garage cans were placed “a bit too far into the road” somewhere along Marsac Avenue. The police indicated the garbage cans created a traffic hazard.

On Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 6:20 p.m., the police were told of a Jeep that was “swerving in and out of lanes” in the area of Guardsman Pass. The police were told the Jeep was headed in the direction of Park City.

A truck was reported to be parked on Park Avenue in a location where it occupied 10 spots at 11 a.m.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 8:06 p.m., a bonfire was reported on Wilson Court. The police logged the case as suspected illegal burning.

The police at 2:52 p.m. received a complaint about dump trucks parked on a road in the area of Stonebridge Circle and Deer Valley Drive. The trucks blocked the view of traffic, there police were told. The person who contacted the agency said it was “the second time she has almost been killed.”

On Monday, Sept. 20 at 2:35 p.m., a four-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Snow Creek Drive. There were unspecified injuries, the police said.