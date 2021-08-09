Park City police blotter: Confrontation between drivers reported





The Park City Police Department last week was told of a confrontation on Park Avenue between drivers.

The case was reported on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 5:09 p.m. Someone told the police that drivers in a Jeep Cherokee and a Dodge pickup truck with a flatbed “were going back and forth yelling at each other and cutting each other off,” according to public police logs.

The person who contacted the police could no longer see the vehicles at the time of the report.

The logs did not provide details about what spurred the dispute.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Aug. 8 at 5:40 p.m., a suspected intoxication case was reported on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

A car was left in a lane that was dedicated to buses along Bonanza Drive at 5:25 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details. The case was labeled a motorist assist rather than a parking issue, though.

The Police Department received a series of complaints about parking problems midday on Sunday. In one of the cases, logged at 12:34 p.m., six cars were reported to have been left in places where parking is prohibited in the area of Deer Valley Loop Road. Approximately one hour earlier, in the same area, a car was reportedly left in a bicycle lane.

The police at 9:49 a.m. received a complaint from someone saying a driver nearly ran her over while in a crosswalk on Marsac Avenue.

The Police Department at 2:10 a.m. received a complaint of three people reportedly stealing a golf cart and then running away. The case was reported on Marsac Avenue. The agency indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

On Saturday, Aug. 7 at 10:40 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver on Park Avenue after observing the vehicle’s headlights off. The officer verbally warned the person.

The Police Department was told of what appeared to an encampment for a homeless person off Prospector Avenue. The location was behind a residential building, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

The police at 4:16 p.m. received a report of what appeared to be damage from a BB gun on Eladar Place, a small street in Solamere. The police were told a window was targeted, but it was not clear from public police logs whether the case involved a building or a vehicle.

A Park City bus driver contacted the police at 3:47 p.m. about a traffic issue on Marsac Avenue. The police were told drivers were “slamming on their” brakes and performing U-turns.

On Friday, Aug. 6 at 9:52 p.m., a suspected drunken driving case was reported on S.R. 224. Public police logs did not provide details.

A wheel reportedly detached from a vehicle on Gold Dust Lane at 3:21 p.m. The vehicle was in the road at the time the police were contacted.

A truck driver struck a Park Avenue stop sign at 1:21 p.m. The sign was moved off the road, apparently onto a sidewalk.

On Thursday, Aug. 5 at 7:24 p.m., someone found a wallet on Park Avenue and contacted the police.

The police at 6:27 p.m. received a report about a vehicle left in a location where it took two spots in front of a Daly Avenue residence.

A camper was reportedly left on grass along Kearns Boulevard for several days. The police received the report at 12:49 p.m.

A police officer stopped the driver of a garbage truck on Deer Valley Drive at 10:55 a.m. The police said the stop occurred after the officer saw the truck “losing” unspecified items. The driver addressed the issue, the police said.

On Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 5:46 p.m., a three-car accident was reported at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Park Avenue at 5:46 p.m. Public police logs provided conflicting information about whether there were injuries. The road was blocked, the police said.

A motorhome with a trailer was reported to be attempting to make a turn onto Main Street at 1:18 p.m. The vehicle blocked traffic, the police were told. The motorhome was gone by the time the police arrived.

On Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 9:20 p.m., someone contacted the police indicating they had been “walking around for hours searching for their vehicle and cannot locate it,” according to public police logs. The case was reported in the area of Park Avenue and Empire Avenue.

On Monday, Aug. 2 at 6:36 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported in the China Bridge garage. The victim’s vehicle is a 2014 Subaru Impreza, the police were told.

A woman, reported to be homeless, was “yelling at people” on Deer Valley Drive at 5:29 p.m., the police were told. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

A bus on Kearns Boulevard at 5:19 p.m. reportedly hit a bicycle with a person on the bicycle at the time. The bus hit a pedal, the police were told. It was not clear from public police logs whether the bus is part of a public-transit fleet or a private-sector firm’s fleet. The police logged the case as a citizen complaint.

A person riding a bicycle reportedly did not stop at a stop sign at Bonanza Drive and Iron Horse Drive at 2:21 p.m. The person who contacted the police wanted the bicyclist ticketed.