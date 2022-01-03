Park City police blotter: Deer needs to be destroyed





On Sunday, Jan. 2 at 11:48 a.m., the Park City Police Department indicated a deer needed to be destroyed on Sunny Knoll Court. The police intended to contact state wildlife officers regarding the collection of the carcass. Public police logs did not provide details about the condition of the animal or what caused the injuries. Similar cases tend to involve collisions between animals and drivers.

A “lot of water” was reported to be flowing onto the street on Estates Drive at 8:10 a.m. It was not clear where the water was flowing from, the police were told. The department logged the case as a utility issue.

A van was reported to be idling the engine on Main Street at 3:22 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details. The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

On Saturday, Jan. 1 at 6:38 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Main Street. The police were told the vehicle, which was a rental, was sideswiped sometime between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

A hit-and-run accident was reported on Prospector Avenue at 10:23 a.m. The person who contacted the police was not aware of any witnesses, the police said.

A driver reportedly steered onto the course at the Park City Golf Club of Thaynes Canyon Drive at 10:09 a.m. The car became stuck and a tow truck was summoned.

A suspected intoxication case was reported on Park Avenue at 4:13 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 3:03 a.m. received a complaint about “extremely loud” music on Lowell Avenue. The music was heard for an hour or more, the police were told. The department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Fireworks were reported on Daly Avenue at 1:40 a.m.

The police at 12:24 a.m. were told of “too many people” at an address on Ridge Avenue. The people, inside and outside the residence, were “making too much noise,” the police were told. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, Dec. 31 at 11:56 p.m., the police received a complaint about speakers “pumping” outside on Telemark Drive.

The police at 10:12 p.m. were told of fireworks, described as “huge,” on Venus Court. The person who contacted the department questioned the legality of the fireworks and wanted an officer to respond, according to police logs.

On Thursday, Dec. 30 at 6:08 p.m, a fire alarm was set off on Three Kings Court. Burnt food was blamed, the police said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 7:28 p.m., the police were informed of elk in the area of S.R. 248 close to Quinn’s Junction. The person who contacted the police indicated the animals were headed in the direction of the state highway. There were approximately 40 to 50 elk and were “a bit spread out,” the police were told.

The police at 12:55 a.m. were told of a truck that was left in the middle of Woodside Avenue, in a location where it blocked a garage.

On Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 9:03 a.m., a police officer stopped a driver on Park Avenue, indicating the person proceeded through a roadblock.

On Monday, Dec. 27 at 10:27 p.m., someone reported hearing noises that sounded like between 25 and 30 rounds fired from a high-caliber weapon in the area of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Park Avenue. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

A suspected drunken driver was reported on S.R. 248 at 10:30 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.