Park City police blotter: Driver given ‘stern talking’ to about parking issue

The Park City Police Department last week received a series of complaints about parking issues, or in one case an abandoned vehicle, a standard sort of call for the agency.

In one of the cases, on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 9:48 a.m., a vehicle was left at the intersection of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue, in a place where the curb is red. The vehicle was also at a stop sign, the police said. The driver returned and “was given a stern talking” to, according to the police.

Some of the other cases included:

• on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7:54 p.m., a vehicle was seen without anybody inside at a fire hydrant on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details of any enforcement action.

• on Nov. 4 at 6:58 a.m., the police received a complaint about an abandoned vehicle that was left “in the middle of the road” on Marsac Avenue south of Old Town. The vehicle was “blocking people from getting to work,” the police were told. The person who contacted the police also said the road was not plowed and was “extra icy,” according to police logs.

• on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 2:01 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly left in an intersection somewhere along Park Avenue. The location also blocked a driveway, the police were told.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Nov. 6 at at 2:02 p.m., the police received a report of a driver who might have been intoxicated or, possibly, drowsy on Kearns Boulevard close to the Park City School District campus.The police attempted to locate the driver, but public police logs did not provide details.

Someone found a wallet on Kearns Boulevard close to a restaurant at 1:41 p.m. and contacted the police. Public police logs indicated the wallet was found in the snow.

The police at 1:13 a.m. received a report about a taxi driver who, the department was told, refused to take someone to a hotel. The call was logged at the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue. The person was “intoxicated and said he doesn’t want to pay the” fare, according to police logs. The Police Department described the circumstances as suspicious.

On Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11:15 a.m., unspecified debris was reported in the road along S.R. 224. The police said the debris created a traffic hazard.

A pickup truck and an excavator reportedly blocked the road on Ontario Avenue at 10:03 a.m. They were apparently south of the vehicle of the person who contacted the police. The department classified the case as a parking problem.

A police officer at 12:21 a.m. stopped a driver in the area of Park Avenue and Iron Horse Drive after observing the vehicle’s taillights were not illuminated.

On Friday, Nov. 4 at 6:59 p.m., three men were reportedly ordered out of a pool on Deer Valley Drive. The case involved suspected trespassing, the police said.

A water line broke in a Prospector Avenue building at 10:34 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department at 9:39 a.m. received a complaint about a construction firm’s heavy machinery in the area of Ontario Avenue and Marsac Avenue. The heavy machinery blocked “all the driveways,” according to police logs.

On Thursday, Nov. 3 at 5:11 p.m., a vehicle reportedly hit a building on Prospector Avenue while driving in reverse. The police said the case involved property damage, but the logs did not provide details.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7:41 p.m., a driver hit a deer in the area of the intersection of Marsac Avenue and Hawkeye Place. The deer left, the police said.

A fire in a Dumpster was reported at the intersection of Park Avenue and 8th Street at 5:59 p.m.

Someone found a wallet on Prospector Avenue and contacted the police at 4:22 p.m.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported at 12:02 a.m. at the intersection of Park Avenue and 8th Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Monday, Oct. 31 at 1:12 p.m., a person was suspected of intoxication at the Old Town transit center. Public police logs did not provide details.