Park City police blotter: Driver hits power box





The Park City Police Department on Friday, May 21, at 1:03 p.m. logged a case from the 10 a.m. hour that day of a driver hitting a power box at or close to the intersection of Aerie Drive and Mellow Mountain Road.

The police logs indicated residences nearby lost power as a result of the accident. The logs did not provide details about the accident. The incident, though, was logged as a hit-and-run case.

In an unrelated case, on Wednesday, May 19 at 3:25 p.m., the police were told a truck on Park Avenue “ripped a bunch of line off from above” the house of the person who contacted the authorities. The person was unsure whether it was a power line that was hit.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, May 23 at 7:21 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported in a garage on Lowell Avenue. The victim was a guest at a lodging property, the police said.

Someone at 6:15 p.m. reported nobody was in a store on Main Street and the person did not see any workers at the business. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

The police at 4 p.m. received a complaint from someone in the area of Iron Canyon Drive and Delta Drive about a truck that was left there. The person told the police the truck may have been left “too close to the intersection” and wanted information about “the exact distance” vehicles must allow when they are parked.

Someone at 1:21 p.m. reported a car had been left on Cooke Drive for approximately one week and had not moved in that period. The car is not linked to a person in the nearby home, the police were told.

On Saturday, May 22 at 5:48 p.m., a party, described as large, was reported on Calumet Circle. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A vehicle was reportedly left in a drop-and-load zone at or close to the intersection of Main Street and 7th Street at 5:48 p.m. Nobody was with the vehicle, the police indicated. A similar report was filed at that intersection five minutes earlier, but it was not clear from public police logs whether the same vehicle was involved.

The Police Department at 2:44 p.m. received a report of a vehicle headed in the wrong direction on S.R. 248. The vehicle was a Ford Escape. The police attempted to locate the vehicle, but public police logs did not provide further information.

A suspected intoxication case was reported on Sidewinder Drive at 3:54 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Friday, May 21 at 12:08 p.m., the police received a complaint that tar was spilled on a car on Park Avenue. A construction crew was apparently using the tar at the time of the incident and the case was logged at a business. Public police logs classified the case as a citizen complaint rather than a criminal matter.

Someone on Woodland View Drive at 11:09 a.m. reported it appeared three windows were shot with BBs. The police classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

A bag was seen in a lane of S.R. 248 at 10:45 a.m. The bag may have contained a tire, the police said, indicating the bag created a traffic hazard.

On Thursday, May 20 at 5:34 p.m., someone found a wallet in the area of Park Avenue and Saddle View Way and turned it in to the police.

The Police Department at 3:12 p.m. received a complaint about someone using another person’s Social Security number in an unemployment filing. The case was logged on Hidden Splendor Court. The police initially classified the case as a citizen assist rather than a criminal matter.

Someone at 2:28 p.m. reported a driver “almost ran her off the” road in the area of Park Avenue and Iron Horse Drive. Public police logs did not provide details, including a description of the vehicle involved.

A dump truck was reported to be “losing mud” in the area of the intersection of Park Avenue and Kearns Boulevard at 11:51 a.m. The police indicated the case involved a traffic hazard.

On Wednesday, May 19 at 3:11 p.m., the stoplight at the S.R. 224-Meadows Drive intersection was reported to be malfunctioning. The stoplight was dark and drivers were not stopping, the police were told. The police described the case as a traffic hazard.

Someone on Silver Cloud Drive at 11:54 a.m. reported that a young person drives on the street in a car that was described as “very loud.” The person who contacted the police was worried the exhaust on the car “is illegal.” The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Monday, May 17 at 3:47 p.m., a van lost a wheel close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Homestake Road.