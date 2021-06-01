Park City police blotter: Drivers collide with deer





On Sunday, May 30 at 7 p.m., the police were told a man would not leave a bar on Main Street. The department logged the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

The police at 2:40 p.m. received a complaint that a recreational vehicle had been left on Golden Way for a week.

A police officer at 11:52 a.m. stopped a driver in the area of Marsac Avenue and Ontario Avenue, indicating the person was speeding. The police said the vehicle was traveling at 59 mph on a section of Marsac Avenue where the posted speed limit is 40 mph. The officer issued the driver a warning.

The police at 9:03 a.m. were told a drone was flying in the area of Deer Valley Loop Road. The drone had been seen for several days, the police were told.

On Saturday, May 29 at 11:31 p.m., the police received a report of kids on the Park City Golf Club course. They were loud, the police were told.

The Police Department at 12:30 p.m. received a report of the stoplight at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Park Avenue malfunctioning. The police said the issue created a traffic hazard.

On Friday, May 28 at 8:28 p.m., a driver hit a deer along the Kearns Boulevard entryway. The vehicle was damaged and the deer was left on the side of the road. The animal apparently needed to be destroyed as a result of the injuries.

Someone at 2:57 p.m. reported that people are leaving vehicles at a post office and headed to lunch at another location. The case was logged on Park Avenue, but it was not clear from public police logs which post office was involved.

A minor traffic accident was reported at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Wyatt Earp Way at 7:36 a.m. The police logged the case as a citizen assist.

On Thursday, May 27 at 9:28 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver after apparently observing the vehicle driving erratically on Main Street. The police said the driver told the officer “he was trying to block traffic for his friend.”

The police at 9:21 a.m. received a complaint about speeding drivers on Woodside Avenue. The police were told the issue occurred between 14th Street and 15th Street on Woodside Avenue. The person indicated it was an ongoing issue, according to public police logs.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported on S.R. 224 at 12:09 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Wednesday, May 26 at 9:59 p.m., the police were told someone driving a vehicle powered by electricity needed “assistance pushing” the vehicle off the road at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details about the issue with the vehicle that led to the need for assistance.

A power line was reported to be on the ground at the intersection of Woodside Avenue and 14th Street at 12:06 p.m. The police said no sparks were reported.

A deer carcass was seen in the road at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Wyatt Earp Way at 6:27 a.m. The police indicated the carcass created a traffic hazard and an officer moved the dead animal to the road shoulder.

On Tuesday, May 25 at 8:59 a.m., the police were told a tool box dropped off a truck the day before on Marsac Avenue. The person who contacted the police wanted to learn if it had been turned in or if he should file a report about lost property.

On Monday, May 24 at 12:19 p.m., the police were told of a truck damaging a mailbox that morning on Lucky John Drive.