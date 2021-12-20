Park City police blotter: Drivers hit variety of objects like bicycle racks, garbage can and mailbox





The Park City Police Department last week received a series of reports involving traffic accidents, some of them appearing to be a result of the winter-driving conditions.

The cases included:

• on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 9:52 a.m., a driver reportedly hit bicycle racks on Ledger Way sometime before the report to the police. The department logged the case as a suspected hit-and-run accident.

• on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 12:20 p.m., a traffic accident on Heber Avenue damaged a garage door. Nobody was injured, the police said.

• on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 11:38 a.m., a car crashed into a fence on McHenry Avenue. The police said the accident caused unspecified damage.

• on Dec. 16 at 11:11 a.m., the police were told of an accident the night before involving a driver hitting a garbage can on Woodside Avenue. Public police logs indicated the car that was involved may have needed to be moved the next morning.

• on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 10:46 a.m., a sport utility vehicle reportedly “veered off the road” on Centennial Circle, crashing into a mailbox.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Dec. 19 at 5:36 p.m., the police were told of a stuck elevator somewhere along Lowell Avenue. There was nobody inside, but luggage was in the elevator, the police were told. The person who contacted the police indicated they also planned to contact building maintenance.

A vehicle was left in a location where it blocked a driveway somewhere along Empire Avenue at 6:19 a.m.

A party was reported somewhere along Park Avenue at 12:37 a.m. The gathering was next to the person who contacted the police, but the department logs did not provide details. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Saturday, Dec. 18 at 6:10 p.m., a suspected drunken driving case was reported in the area of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Saddle View Way.

A police officer assisted at 3:19 p.m. when a ridesharing vehicle overheated on Swede Alley.

Someone found a wallet on Kearns Boulevard and contacted the police at 12:56 p.m. The police said the owner planned to retrieve the wallet later.

A truck was seen delivering furniture on Swede Alley in the area of the Old Town transit center at 11:47 a.m. A bus driver reported the truck. The police said the truck blocked traffic.

On Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:11 p.m., a truck, described as big, was reported to be stuck on the Park City Golf Club course. Others were attempting to help, but the police were summoned for assistance. The person who contacted the police indicated a tow truck might be needed.

On Thursday, Dec. 16 during the 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. hours, the Police Department logged several violations involving vehicles in drop-and-load zones along Main Street without the proper permit. Two written warnings were issued and one driver moved a vehicle, the police said.

A tire was reported to be in the road in the area of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive at 5:58 p.m. The police said the tire created a traffic hazard.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 11:52 a.m., sheep needed to be moved across S.R. 248.

A police officer pulled over a driver on Estates Drive at 4 a.m., describing the person as using flashers and “disregarding a lot of traffic signals.”

A vehicle reportedly “lost a wheel” at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive at 12:16 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the circumstances that led to the issue with the wheel.

On Monday, Dec. 13 at at 3:28 p.m., unspecified vandalism was reported on stairways at the China Bridge garage. The police classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.