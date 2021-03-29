Park City police blotter: Drivers stopped at speeds well over limits





The Park City Police Department last week and early this week stopped a series of drivers at speeds well above the posted limit, including at least one case on the edge of Old Town.

Speeding and other traffic offenses have for years been one of the chief complaints of Parkites. The police regularly conduct traffic patrols and the cases last week seemed to be typical.

On Sunday, March 28 at 1:56 p.m., the police pulled over a driver in the vicinity of the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Daly Avenue, indicting the vehicle was speeding on nearby S.R. 224. The police said the speed was 67 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph.

Earlier that day, at 8:44 a.m., an officer pulled over a driver on S.R. 224. The vehicle was traveling at 60 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. At 7:36 a.m., meanwhile, a driver was stopped on Deer Valley Drive at 42 mph in a location with a posted speed limit of 25 mph.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, March 28 at 11:45 p.m., a suspected intoxication case was reported on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Gillmor Way at 11:40 a.m. The police were told the victim was hiking and discovered damage to the rear of a rented vehicle when they returned from the hike.

A party was reported in the vicinity of Gilt Edge Circle at 3:04 a.m. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Saturday, March 27 at 11:43 p.m., a group of people, described as loud, was reported somewhere along Park Avenue. There had been similar issues for three consecutive nights and the person who contacted the police indicated they had attempted to talk to the people, but “they will not listen to her,” according to public police logs. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A party was reported at 11:12 p.m. on Main Street. The people were loud, the police were told. The agency classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Someone “bent” windshield wipers on a car on Main Street, with the police receiving the report at 10:50 p.m. In an apparently unrelated case, at 7:30 p.m., a windshield was found cracked at or close to the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue.

Two vehicles were reported to be driving in the wrong direction on Main Street at 6:06 p.m. The police indicated the vehicles created a traffic hazard.

A deer, reported to have a broken leg, was seen in a Cooke Drive yard at 5:48 p.m. The police said a state wildlife officer would be contacted.

A vehicle was reported to have been left in a location where it blocked a Park Avenue driveway at 5:04 p.m.

Approximately six people in their 20s were reportedly seen building a jump on Hillside Avenue at 4:30 p.m. The police said the activity created a traffic hazard.

The police at 2:53 a.m. were informed of a person “blasting music” on Daly Avenue. The person who contacted the police said the music was at a house rather than from inside a vehicle. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, March 26 at at 12:49 p.m., someone contacted the Police Department with questions about mask rules and laws regarding carrying a concealed weapon. The person was “coming up for the day and doesn’t want to break any laws,” according to department logs.

A vehicle hit the rear of a Park City transit bus at 7:54 a.m. There were no passengers aboard at the time of the accident, the police said. Nobody was injured.

A loud hot tub party was reported at 12:06 a.m. on Lowell Avenue. The people were “really loud,” the police were told. The department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Thursday, March 25 at 10:45 p.m., four people were reported to be stuck in elevators on Lowell Avenue. Earlier that day, at 8:09 a.m., someone reported being stuck in an elevator on Lowell Avenue for 20 minutes. It was not clear from public police logs whether the cases were reported in the same building.

A vehicle was seen with the engine idling for approximately five minutes somewhere along Woodside Avenue at 10:52 a.m. The police logged the case as a suspected violation of City Hall rules against engine idling.

A window on a rental vehicle was broken while it was on Silver King Drive sometime before the 9:32 a.m. report. The police logged the case as a suspected vehicle burglary.

On Wednesday, March 24 at 6:37 p.m, a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Kearns Boulevard. The damage likely occurred after 5 p.m., the police were told.

A bumper was seen in a traffic lane on S. R. 224 at 9:54 a.m.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported at 12:45 a.m. on Sidewinder Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Tuesday, March 23 at 10:35 a.m., a vehicle hit what was described as a large rock on S.R. 248, causing tire damage. An officer assisted the driver change the tire.

On Monday, March 22 at 4:57 p.m., three youngsters were seen riding in a shopping cart on Main Street.

A concrete bucket was seen in the street on Aspen Springs Drive at 2:16 p.m. The person who contacted the police was apparently concerned a driver at night would hit the bucket. The police said the bucket created a traffic hazard.

Skis were reportedly stolen off a rack on Lowell Avenue at 10:15 a.m.