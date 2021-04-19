Park City police blotter: Drivers struggle in late-season snow





The Park City Police Department on Wednesday, April 14, received reports of drivers struggling in a late-season snowstorm.

The complaints were logged in various locations inside the city. The accidents did not appear to be serious.

In one of the cases, at 1:34 p.m., the police were informed of a traffic accident on the upper reaches of Marsac Avenue. The police were told the vehicle slid and hit a tree. Nobody was injured, the police said.

There was also a slide-off accident at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive. The police said the vehicle needed to be towed. The police, meanwhile, were told of approximately eight vehicles having trouble at or close to the intersection of Meadows Drive and S.R. 224. Plows were needed, the police said.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, April 18 at 6:57 p.m., the police received a report of someone on Meadows Drive riding a motorbike performing wheelies and revving the engine.

The scene of something “electrical” was reported on Round Valley Drive at 4:43 p.m. The person who contacted the police wanted the Park City Fire District to investigate, according to the police. The Police Department logged the case as a utility issue.

On Saturday, April 17 at 7:02 p.m., a driver in a white Toyota Highlander was reportedly seen swerving through lanes at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and Deer Valley Drive.

On Friday, April 16 at 4:36 p.m., the police were told of young men selling unspecified items on Gallivan Loop. They were not wearing masks, the police were told. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

The police conducted traffic patrols in Solamere at approximately 4 p.m., indicating there had been complaints. The police said at 2:07 p.m. an officer stopped a driver in the vicinity of Solamere Drive and Telemark Drive after, according to the agency, a driver “rolled through” a stop sign. A little bit later, at 2:20 p.m., another traffic stop was conducted in the same area for the same reason, the police said.

The Police Department at 12:56 p.m. said a vehicle was left in a location on Main Street where it blocked an alley. Public police logs indicated the vehicle was to be impounded.

A suspected identity theft case was reported on Yonex Court at 10:55 a.m. The police were told the person received alerts the day before regarding another person apparently using credit cards or some other sort of credit. Public police logs did not provide details, including the amount in question and what sort of transaction was questioned.

A vehicle was reportedly left somewhere on Marsac Avenue, apparently toward the upper reaches of the street. The police received the complaint at 7:59 a.m., with the person who contacted the department indicating the vehicle had been left at the location for two months. The police classified the case as an assist of a business.

On Thursday, April 15 at 11:57 p.m., elk were reportedly seen crossing S.R. 224. Earlier, at 8:45 p.m., an elk herd was seen in the vicinity of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. The person who contacted the police in the earlier call told dispatchers the animals might attempt to cross the state highway within an hour close to the McPolin Farm.

A vehicle horn was “blasting” or or close to Snow Creek Drive at 12:46 a.m. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

On Wednesday, April 14 at 6:50 p.m., a traffic accident was reported at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive. One of the vehicles hit the other one from behind, the police were told. The police said nobody was reported to be injured.

Someone reported skis were either lost or stolen on Lowell Avenue. The police received the report at 8:49 a.m., but the skis disappeared three days earlier.

On Tuesday, April 13 at 5:10 p.m., a man, described as belligerent, was reported on Snow Creek Drive. The police logged the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

On Monday, April 12 at 12:48 p.m, the police received a report of a hit-and-run traffic accident outside the Marsac Building. The accident occurred several days prior to the report and involved one vehicle backing into the other, according to police logs.

The Police Department at 10:19 a.m. received a complaint about people on a golf course in Park Meadows who were reported to be trespassing. They were not there at the time of the call to the police, but the department was told it was a regular occurrence.