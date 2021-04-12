Park City police blotter: Furniture left in a Dumpster





The Park City Police Department last week received at least two reports involving cases of different natures at construction locations.

On Wednesday, April 7 at 9:10 a.m., the police were told 1,000 construction workers had left vehicles on the street on or close to Webster Drive. The person who contacted the police wanted “them away right now,” according to police logs.

The number may be overstated since Park City construction projects typically are not staffed by 1,000 workers. Construction parking, though, has been a long-running issue in Park City.

On Monday, April 5 at 1:27 p.m., meanwhile, a general contractor reported someone left furniture in a Dumpster at a construction zone on Monarch Avenue.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, April 11 at 10:07 p.m., the police received a complaint about loud music and what was described as “heavy partying” somewhere along Park Avenue. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported at 5:04 p.m. on Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

A natural-gas leak was reported on Marsac Avenue at 11:04 a.m. The leak was at the location of a meter, the police were told. The natural-gas provider was contacted.

On Saturday, April 10 9:34 p.m., the police were told of a driver-deer collision at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. Public police logs did not provide details but indicated the scene created a traffic hazard.

The Police Department at 3:23 p.m. were told of the possibility of a natural-gas leak in the vicinity of Main Street and 7th Street. A scent similar to sulphur and a hissing sound were reported.

Graffiti was reported on the back of a building on Iron Horse Drive at 3:04 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the graffiti. The case was logged as suspected criminal mischief.

On Friday, April 9 at 4:45 p.m., a mobile home was reported to have been left in front of a house on Golden Eagle Drive. The person who contacted the police questioned whether it was legal for the vehicle to have been left there, according to department logs.

On Thursday, April 8 at 9:06 p.m., a ridesharing service driver reported a wallet had been left in the vehicle.

Someone contacted the police at 11:31 a.m. indicating they own a vacant lot somewhere along Park Avenue where “many cars” had been left. The person did not want to have the vehicles towed, “but would like to know what her options are to get them out of the lot,” according to department logs.

On Wednesday, April 7 at 8:06 p.m., a man was reported to be “highly” intoxicated on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 7:56 p.m. received a report of what was described as a “large group” of elk attempting to cross S.R. 224. The animals at the time of the report were to causing issues, the police were told.

Upward of 40 elk were reported to be attempting to cross S.R. 224 at 6:57 a.m. The animals may have already crossed by that time, the police said.

On Tuesday, April 6 at 5:16 p.m., the police were told a vehicle was hit in a Lowell Avenue parking lot earlier in the day. A headlight was damaged and there was damage to the front of the vehicle, the police were told.

A moose and calf were seen off S.R. 224 in the area of the McPolin Farm at 7:56 a.m. It appeared they were attempting to cross the road, the police were told.

On Monday, April 5 at 6:40 p.m., the police received a report of cranes walking on Park Avenue. The birds were in the road, the police were told.

A police officer removed a deer carcass from a travel lane on Park Avenue at 9:55 a.m. The carcass had posed a traffic hazard, the police said.