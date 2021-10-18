Park City police blotter: Generator close to residence prompts a complaint





The Park City Police Department last week received a complaint about a generator that was running close to a residence.

The call was logged on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 10:12 p.m., close to a residence on Park Avenue.

The person who contacted the police was apparently told by the generator operator it would be turned off at 8 p.m. and was then told the stop time would be 9 p.m. and, eventually, 10 p.m., at the latest, according to department logs. The person wanted the operator “reminded of the noise ordinance,” public police logs indicated. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The Police Department occasionally receives noise complaints about equipment such as generators. In many cases the complaints involve a work crew.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week include:

On Sunday, Oct. 17 at 7:12 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Monitor Drive, indicating the driver made an improper turn and the vehicle’s headlights were not illuminated.

A police officer at 1:22 p.m. assisted a driver on Main Street whose vehicle would not start. The police said a department-issued jump pack was used to start the vehicle.

Someone found a wallet on Main Street and contacted the police at 8:19 a.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 16 at 10:29 p.m., loud music was reported at a house on Nansen Court. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Silver Cloud Drive at 1:01 p.m. The police were told the damage occurred overnight. Public police logs did not provide details about the damage.

The stoplights at the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Park Avenue reportedly were “completely out” in each direction at 5:20 a.m. The police said the outage created a traffic hazard.

Five people were reported to be in the road in the area of the Old Town roundabout at 1:26 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details, but the agency described the circumstances as suspicious.

Car keys were reportedly stolen on Main Street at 1:15 a.m. The police were told the driver was unable to move the vehicle. The police logged the case as a suspected theft.

A fight on Main Street was reported at 12:26 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Friday, Oct. 15 at 6:12 p.m., the police received a report of an exposed pipe on Ontario Avenue close to the Old Town roundabout. The pipe was “gushing water,” the police were told. The police indicated the water was the result of a utility issue.

The police at 4:38 p.m. received a complaint that a vehicle was left in a parking spot on Swede Alley with a charging station for vehicles powered by electricity. There was a “line for cars that need to charge,” the police were told. It was not clear from public police logs whether the vehicle is powered by electricity.

A police officer pulled over a driver at the intersection of Swede Alley and 5th Street after watching the vehicle drive in the wrong direction on a one-way road.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, the police reported two cases within an hour starting at 7:23 p.m. involving vehicles in drop-and-load zones along Main Street without permits. The cases were logged in the area of the 700 block of Main Street. The officer in one of the cases talked to the driver about the permit requirement.

A police officer pulled over a driver in the area of Royal Street and Silver Lake Drive at 3:15 p.m., indicating the vehicle was seen moving out of a lane. The driver “was watching scenery,” the police said. The driver was warned.

An officer at 1:53 a.m. was patrolling the China Bridge garage and Swede Alley and found a person suspected to be intoxicated. The officer “prevented them from driving,” the police said.

On Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7:20 a.m., a police officer pulled over a driver at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Wyatt Earp Way after observing the vehicle without a license plate.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 8:02 a.m., a traffic accident was reported involving one vehicle hitting the other from behind on S.R. 224 south of Old Town. Nobody was injured and the airbags did not deploy, the police said.

A hit-and-run accident was reported on Empire Avenue at 7:36 a.m. The police were told it was unclear when the damage occurred.

On Monday, Oct. 11 at 11:58 p.m., a slide-off accident was reported on S.R. 224. A tow truck was called. Just earlier, at 11:33 p.m., a vehicle reportedly “spun out” and was stuck on S.R. 224.