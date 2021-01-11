Park City police blotter: glass shattered on Royal Street
The Park City Police Department on Friday, Jan. 8 at 5:46 p.m. received a report of someone shattering glass and breaking a door on Royal Street, at the location of what was described as a ski hospitality suite.
The damage occurred between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., the police were told. It was not immediately clear whether any items were taken from the suite.
The police logged the case as a suspected attempted burglary.
Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:
On Sunday, Jan. 10 at 5:41 p.m., a truck became stuck in a snow bank on Marsac Avenue, apparently after the driver pulled to the side of the road. The vehicle was on a section of Marsac Avenue south of Old Town.
A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Lowell Avenue at 5:06 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.
The police at 4:04 p.m. were told a driver nearly hit someone on Lowell Avenue. Public police logs indicated the driver also moved into another lane of traffic, nearly striking a pedestrian. It was not clear from the logs whether the first person was another driver or a pedestrian.
An apparent hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Deer Valley Drive at 3:07 p.m. The police were told it “looks like” another driver hit a vehicle, according to the department logs.
The police stopped six drivers in less than an hour starting at 8:57 a.m. on streets like Deer Valley Drive and the intersection of Solamere Drive and Telemark Drive. At least one of the cases involved a verbal warning for speeding. The police logs did not provide details about the others.
On Saturday, Jan. 9 at 11:25 p.m., the police were told a person in a car with California license plates was seen driving on the shoulder of the road in the vicinity of Park Avenue and Thaynes Canyon Drive.
A driver needed assistance after the fuel tank reached empty on Main Street at 11:20 p.m. The vehicle was pushed out of the road.
On Friday, Jan. 8 at 11:03 p.m., a suspected drunken driver was reported somewhere along Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.
The Police Department at 10:16 p.m. received a complaint about people “playing some sort of game” outside on Thistle Street. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.
The driver of a pickup truck nearly struck another vehicle at 4:13 p.m. at the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive. The Police Department was told the driver “acted erratically.”
On Thursday, Jan. 7 at 5:32 p.m., a man was reported to be possibly sleeping in a vehicle on Main Street. The engine was idling, the police were told.
On Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 2:09 a.m., the police received a report of a driver appearing to be unconscious inside a vehicle at or close to the intersection of Sidewinder Drive and Comstock Drive. The vehicle engine was running, the police were told. The agency described the circumstances as suspicious.
A tow truck reportedly blocked the road on Park Avenue outside the Park City Library at 1:19 a.m. The police indicated the truck created a traffic hazard.
On Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 5:06 p.m., someone contacted the Police Department with questions regarding the possibility of starting a fire for marshmallow roasting on a trail close to the barn at the McPolin Farm.
A vehicle ran out of gas on S.R. 224 at 9:05 a.m.
On Monday, Jan. 4 at 4:15 p.m., a flatbed trailer was reported to have been left on the road somewhere along Thaynes Canyon Drive. The person who contacted the police was worried the trailer crated a traffic hazard, according to police logs.
