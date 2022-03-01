Park City police blotter: Goods intended to be shipped to New York instead sent to Park City





The Park City Police Department last week received an unusual report of someone making a shipment to an erroneous address in Park City when the goods were intended to be shipped to New York City.

The police received the report at 12:43 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.

According to public police logs the person lives at a location in New York City with the same address as a place in Park City. The shipment was “accidentally” sent to the address in Park City, the police were told.

“She stated that she has tried looking at a map but does not see any businesses or houses at that location,” the police logs said.

The logs identify a location on Park Avenue, the name of prominent streets in Park City and New York City.

The police classified the case as a citizen assist rather than a suspected criminal matter.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Feb. 27 at 9:36 a.m., the police received a report of a duck that was described as severely injured in the area of Thaynes Canyon Drive and Claim Jumper Court. The person who contacted the police was worried about the bird, according to department logs.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported in the area of Swede Alley and 5th Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 12:21 a.m. received a complaint about loud people outside a Main Street nightclub. The people were screaming, the police were told. The department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Saturday, Feb. 26 at 11 p.m. a hit-and-run accident was reported on Main Street. The person who contacted the police indicated the suspect may have been driving a Toyota 4Runner. The Toyota was in front of the victim’s vehicle at the time the victim left, according to department logs.

A security guard at a Main Street business stopped someone believed to be using a fake identification at 9:38 p.m.

The Police Department at 6:43 p.m. received a complaint about a gasoline-powered vehicle that was left in a spot in the China Bridge garage designated for vehicles that run on electricity. The person who contacted the police indicated they took photographs of the vehicle.

The police at 12:24 p.m. were told the parking spots outside the Main Street post office were taken even though nobody was inside the building.

A furniture truck reportedly was seen blocking Three Kings Drive at 9:02 a.m. The crew was making a delivery, the police said.

On Friday, Feb. 25 at 11:32 p.m., the police were told someone was lighting fireworks in a front yard along Deer Valley Loop. A little bit earlier, at 11:06 p.m., someone on Main Street reported hearing fireworks. It was not clear from public police logs whether the cases were related.

A bus was reported to be on the upper reaches of Marsac Avenue at 8:37 p.m. The bus had been there for longer than an hour with the hazard lights activated, the police were told. The police said the bus created a traffic hazard.

A Jeep at 2:06 a.m. was reportedly left in a location on Sidewinder Drive where it blocked snowplows.

On Thursday, Feb. 24 at 11:33 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver in the area of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Round Valley Drive, indicating the vehicle did not maintain a lane. The driver told the police it was a new car and the person was “just getting familiar with the car,” according to department logs.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported in a Lowell Avenue parking lot at 4:02 p.m. The police were told a vehicle “smashed” into the back of the victim’s vehicle while the person was skiing.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 5:10 p.m., a snowplow reportedly hit a vehicle at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Park Avenue. Nobody was injured, but the snowplow continued on its route. The police were told the person was unable to see the name of the company or government agency that was displayed on the snowplow.

Someone on Marilyn Court approached the police at 1:53 p.m. indicating they had a hunting rifle for sale. It was not clear from public police logs whether the person wanted to learn whether the Police Department was interested in acquiring the gun or whether the person was inquiring about the process of selling the weapon. The police logged the case as a citizen assist.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 9:03 p.m., damage to a vehicle on Lower Iron Horse Loop Road was reported. The police were told the damage occurred at approximately 5 p.m. in a parking lot of an apartment complex. The person did not have information about the suspect vehicle, the police said.

The police at 11:26 a.m. received a complaint about what was described as a campsite in an apartment complex on Monitor Drive. The police were told a wooden shelter was built.