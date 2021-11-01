Park City police blotter: Heavy machinery keeps someone awake





The Park City Police Department last week received a complaint about heavy machinery operating into the nighttime hours.

On Friday, Oct. 29 at 10:53 p.m., someone told the police of a front-end loader that was moving rocks in the area of Little Belle Court. The location was behind the house of the person who contacted the police.

The person who called the police “just wants the noise to stop so she can go to sleep,” the department said. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The Police Department regularly receives complaints about noise from heavy machinery or construction crews.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Oct. 31 at 5:01 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported in the China Bridge garage. Public police logs did not provide details.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Main Street at 10:29 p.m. The police were told the accident occurred in a garage.

On Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:33 p.m., an officer found unspecified debris on the road along outbound S.R. 224. The officer stopped to clear the debris.

The police at 2:58 p.m. were told of someone “building a trail” on a lot on Iron Canyon Court. The police were told the manager of a homeowners association at the location did not “think he has the right permits and knows nothing of said trail,” according to police logs. The police classified the case as a citizen assist rather than a criminal case.

Someone on Little Kate Road contacted the police at 9:15 a.m. indicating that the dogs in the neighborhood “bark 90% of the day.”

On Friday, Oct. 29 in the 7 p.m. hour, the police in quick succession found vehicles in drop-and-load zones along Main Street without the proper permit. The cases were reported at 7:17 p.m. and 7:18 p.m. in the area of the intersection of Main Street and 7th Street. A police officer contacted the drivers and the vehicles were moved.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at the Park City School District campus at 1:56 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A police officer at 10:57 a.m. stopped a driver in the area of the Old Town roundabout after, according to the department, the person made a prohibited turn in the circle. The officer warned the driver.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported at 10:40 a.m. on McHenry Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

A police officer issued a parking ticket on Woodside Avenue at 3:46 a.m. after finding a vehicle left in a location where parking is prohibited between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Public police logs indicated the ticket was the second written by the officer for the vehicle for the same offense in a 24-hour period.

A suspected intoxication case was reported on Main Street at 2:25 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Thursday, Oct. 28 at 2:30 p.m., the police were told of a van left on the street along Creek Drive. The person who contacted the police worried “leaves are there because the street sweeper couldn’t sweep and this is now (an) issue for her and come winter time ice will be there,” according to public police logs.

The police at 2:13 p.m. received a report that a driver became high-centered on a rock on Solamere Drive. The truck was blocking traffic, the police were told.

A hit-and-run accident was reported at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive at 8:44 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A bus was reportedly left outside of a hotel, in a location where parking is not allowed, somewhere along Park Avenue at 7:14 a.m. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 11:48 p.m., a party, described as large, was reported on Homestake Road. A neighbor apparently filed the report. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A mountain bike was reportedly stolen within 15 minutes of a 10:01 p.m. report to the police. The bike was taken from a rack outside a residential building in the area of Lowell Avenue and Shadow Ridge Road, the police were told.

The police at 9:30 p.m. received a report about a driver in a Jeep tailgating another driver and a Park City bus on Bonanza Drive.

Someone found a wallet on Split Rail Lane, in the Snyderville Basin, and went to the Park Avenue police station at 6:17 p.m. to turn the wallet in to the authorities.

On Monday, Oct. 25 at 3:20 p.m., a sign reportedly blew into the street on Sidewinder Drive. Someone moved the unspecified sign to the sidewalk.