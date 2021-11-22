Park City police blotter: High-end bicycle, dismantled and apparently painted over, found





The Park City Police Department last week received a report a bicycle, described as a high-end model, was found on someone’s property when they returned from a vacation.

The case was logged at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The police were told it appeared the bicycle had been painted “to cover” the original color. The bicycle had been “totally dismantled” and the person who contacted the police indicated “it may have been stolen and dropped on his property,” according to department logs.

The case was reported on Creek Drive and was logged as found property rather than a criminal matter like burglary.

The agency sometimes receives reports of thefts or burglaries involving bicycles. In some of the cases, the dollar value attached to the losses can increase quickly with bicycles worth $1,000 and up commonplace in Park City.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Nov. 21 at 7:38 a.m., a wallet was found at Prospector Park and turned in to the Police Department.

A speeding case was reported at 6:47 a.m. in the area of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive. The police warned the driver. Public police logs did not provide details about the speed involved.

On Saturday, Nov. 20 at at 10:33 p.m., a suspected disorderly conduct case was reported on Main Street. The police said one person was warned and released, but the police logs did not provide details about the circumstances of the case.

The Police Department reported three violations involving vehicles left in drop-and-load zones in the 10 p.m. hour. In one of the cases, the police said, the driver had paid to park. The drop-and-load zones, though, operate independently from the paid-parking system. The violations were apparently a result of a foot patrol that started just after 10 p.m. targeting drop-and-load zones.

A fire alarm sounded at an address on Arabian Drive at 5:21 p.m. The police said a cooking error triggered the alarm.

The police at 2:25 p.m. were told a vehicle may have left the road along Solamere Drive, hitting trees. There was no identification left at the scene, the police said.

A water line broke in the area of Park Avenue and 4th Street at 7:35 a.m. A police response was needed to direct traffic. The municipal Streets Department and Water Department responded as well.

A bus was seen without lights illuminated at 6:43 a.m. in the area of the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Deer Valley Drive. An officer stopped the driver and issued a verbal warning. It was not clear from public police logs whether the bus was part of a transit fleet or owned by the private sector.

On Friday, Nov. 19 at 5:50 p.m., a police officer assisted a driver whose vehicle ran out of gas at the China Bridge garage.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Snow Creek Drive at 2:04 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Thursday, Nov. 18 at 10:36 p.m., the police received a report that a dog was barking in a residence on Cove Canyon Drive. Barking was also heard at 11 p.m. the night before and at 3 a.m. that morning, the police were told. The person who contacted the police said there had been barking for five consecutive nights, according to department logs.

A ladder was reported to be in the road on Park Avenue at 5:29 p.m. Drivers were running over the ladder, the police were told.

A vehicle was left in a location on Park Avenue where it blocked a driveway at 3:50 p.m.

A horse was seen at 11:46 a.m. in the area of Ledger Way and Richardson Flat Road. The animal was not outfitted with a bridle, the police were told.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7:09 p.m., a police officer saw a vehicle in a drop-and-load zone on Main Street without the proper permit. The person said they had paid for parking. The officer warned the person about the drop-and-load zone rules.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 12:45 p.m., someone arrived at the Park Avenue police station wanting to dispose of ammunition. Public police logs did not provide details about the type or amount of ammunition.

Graffiti was reported on the Swede Alley side of a Main Street building at 10:38 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the graffiti. The police classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

On Monday, Nov. 15 at 11:57 p.m., an officer stopped a driver in the area of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Buffalo Bill Drive after observing the vehicle traveling at 50 mph on Kearns Boulevard in a location where the posted speed limit is 35 mph.

The police at 1:16 p.m. received a report from someone indicating they received a call from a person who identified themselves as a sergeant. The person who contacted the police said the caller indicated there was a warrant for the person’s arrest, according to police logs. The report was logged on Three Kings Drive. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.