Park City police blotter: Hit-and-run traffic accidents reported in several locations





The Park City Police Department last week received several reports of hit-and-run traffic accidents.

The cases included:

• on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 9:22 a.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Lower Iron Horse Loop Road. The damage, on the passenger side, may have occurred overnight.

• on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 4:43 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Kearns Boulevard. Public police logs did not provide details.

• on Monday, Jan. 31 at 11:57 a.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported in a Sidewinder Drive parking lot. A little bit earlier, in an apparently unrelated case at 11:07 a.m. in a Deer Valley Drive lot, a hit-and-run case that occurred several days earlier was reported. The damage included a dent on the driver’s side.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department included:

On Sunday, Feb. 6 at 6:38 p.m., a moose was seen in the area of Doc Holliday Drive, where it was moving in between the houses. The person who contacted the police was concerned the animal would attempt to cross a road.

A police officer at 1:55 p.m. stopped a driver in the area of Deer Valley Drive and Solamere Drive after observing an open ski box on the vehicle. The vehicle registration was also expired, the police said. The driver was warned.

A suspected drunken driver was reported in the area of the intersection of Swede Alley and Heber Avenue at 2:05 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A police officer stopped a driver on Main Street at 12:41 a.m. after observing the vehicle stopped in a travel lane as people got inside. The police said the vehicle was “impeding traffic for other drivers in that lane.” A little bit earlier, at 12:25 a.m. at the intersection of Swede Alley and 5th Street, a similar case was logged. The vehicle was also impeding traffic, the police said.

On Saturday, Feb. 5 at 1:34 p.m., a vehicle was reported to be double parked in the area of the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue. The vehicle was causing delays in traffic, the police were told. It was gone by the time the police arrived.

The police were told at 10:21 a.m. of “big pieces of glass” on the street at the Old Town roundabout. The police said the authorities closed one lane of traffic.

The Police Department at 8:05 a.m. received a report from the area of Estates Drive and Four Lake Drive about an animal that might have been a bobcat. The animal was spotted near an equipment shed, but the person who contacted the police could no longer see the animal at the time of the call.

A police officer was summoned to the Main Street-Heber Avenue intersection at 1:52 a.m., when a ride-share service driver requested assistance after a rider did not want to exit the vehicle. The officer stayed until the driver and rider resolved the issue.

On Friday, Feb. 4 at 9:34 a.m., the police were informed of a construction crew blocking the road on Ontario Avenue. A garbage truck was unable to move through the area of the crew, the police were told.

The police at 6:07 a.m. said a vehicle was parked in a no-parking zone on Thaynes Canyon Drive. The driver was found asleep in a back seat. The driver moved the vehicle.

On Thursday, Feb. 3 at 1:59 p.m., the police were told a package was not delivered to a Woodside Avenue address. The police logged the case as a suspected theft.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 7:25 p.m., the police received a report of a bus driving “through the” Old Town roundabout and knocking a stone out of place. The stone then caused a traffic hazard, the police said.

A pickup truck reportedly was left idling on Daly Avenue at 7:16 p.m. The person who contacted the police indicated they unsuccessfully requested the engine be turned off.

On Monday, Jan. 31 at 2:09 p.m., the police were told of a vehicle left in a heated parking area at a private address on Ontario Avenue. The person wanted a ticket issued.

Skis were reportedly stolen on Deer Valley Drive, with the police receiving the report at 2:04 p.m.