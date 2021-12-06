Park City police blotter: Horseback riders, one appearing intoxicated, seen on Main Street





The Park City Police Department last weekend received an unusual report about horseback riding in Old Town.

On Saturday, Dec. 4 at 11:34 p.m., people were seen riding horses on Main Street between 4th Street and 5th Street.

One of the riders appeared to be intoxicated, the police were told.

Public police logs did not provide details, but the agency indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

The Police Department only rarely receives complaints about people riding horses, and those cases typically are not on the shopping, dining and entertainment strip.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Dec. 5 at 10:39 p.m., the police received a report of a “burning rubber smell” in the area of Lucky John Drive. The person who contacted the police was unsure where the smell originated.

Signs prohibiting parking in the area of the intersection of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue blew over in the wind at 1:24 p.m. Drivers were leaving vehicles in locations where parking is prohibited, the police were told. The signs were put upright again. A little bit earlier, at 12:42 p.m., the wind blew over a fence on Three Kings Drive, obstructing the road.

Music was being played through speakers on Royal Street at 4:09 a.m. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Saturday, Dec. 4 at 3:56 p.m., water was reported to be “running out of a” residence on Deer Valley Drive. The person who contacted the police did not “know how to stop it or how to turn off the water,” according to department logs. The police classified the case as a utility issue.

Someone contacted the police at 8:54 a.m. indicating that a property listed for rent or lease online “may be a scam,” according to police logs. The person had been in contact with another individual about the property, but it was not clear from the logs what led to the possibility of a scam. The police classified the case as a citizen assist rather than a criminal matter. The case was reported on Main Street.

The police at 8:11 a.m. were told of a vehicle that was left on Lowell Avenue in a location where a crew was slated to pour concrete that day.

The Police Department at 1:31 a.m. received a complaint about noises that resembled gunshots along Marsac Avenue. The person who contacted the police said the three noises were from the south, according to department logs. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

On Friday, Dec. 3 at 10:08 p.m., loud music was reported on Deer Valley Drive. The management of an unspecified business filed the report. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

An officer stopped a driver in the area of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Payday Drive who was suspected of speeding at 11:29 a.m. The driver told the officer he understood the speed limit to be 50 mph, but the officer responded that was not the case. Public police logs did not identify the speed of the driver. The case was one of several traffic stops for speeding that morning.

On Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8:47 p.m., the police were told two people were seen skating — apparently ice skating — after hours on Lowell Avenue. The police logged the case as suspected trespassing.

The police at 5:30 p.m. received a report about loud people in a hot tub in a backyard on Lowell Avenue. They were also playing loud music, the police were told. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Five or six bags of cement were seen in the middle of S.R. 248 at 4:36 a.m. The police said the cement bags created a traffic hazard.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 6:15 p.m., someone reported fireworks in the area of Arabian Drive. The person could hear the fireworks and see them, the police were told.

The police at 2:44 p.m. received a complaint about construction crews leaving trucks “up and down the road again” on Three Kings Drive. The person who contacted the police indicated the trucks “almost caused several accidents,” the logs said.

The Police Department at 10:31 a.m. received a report about graffiti at the restrooms of the skate park at City Park. The damage occurred the night before, the police said.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported at 2:33 a.m. on Three Kings Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 12:02 p.m., the police were told a vehicle ran out of gas on Round Valley Drive.

On Monday, Nov. 29 at 12:56 p.m., a cooking error triggered a fire alarm on Prospector Avenue.