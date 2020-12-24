Park City police blotter: house vandalized with eggs





The Park City Police Department last week received a report about a house vandalized with eggs.

On Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 8:47 p.m., the police received a complaint that eggs had been thrown at a house on Lucky John Drive.

The person who contacted the police said another egg had just hit the house, but nobody was seen outside, the police logs said.

The Police Department classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Dec. 20 at 1:49 p.m., the police received a report of a man who was seen asleep in a Sidewinder Drive building. The report was logged from a common area of the building. The police classified the case as suspected trespassing.

A liquid, described possibly as antifreeze, was reported to be in Poison Creek close to the skate park at City Park at 11:47 a.m. The police classified the case as a hazardous-materials issue, but public logs did not provide details.

A truck was left on a sidewalk somewhere along Empire Avenue at 10:33 a.m. The police contacted the owner and the vehicle was moved. Earlier, in an unrelated case, a vehicle was left at the location of a no-parking sign in the vicinity of the intersection of Woodside Avenue and 14th Street. The police left a warning on the vehicle.

A driver hit a deer on S.R. 224 at 5:48 a.m. Public police logs indicated the vehicle was damaged, but they did not provide information about the condition of the deer.

On Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7:33 p.m., the police received a complaint about vehicles that were in a fire lane and had idling engines off Sidewinder Drive.

A vehicle was left in a place where it blocked a driveway on Park Avenue at 3:06 p.m.

The Police Department at 11:32 a.m. received a call from a man on Lowell Avenue inquiring about an elevator that was not working properly. The call was apparently made to 911 and the man declined to give the authorities his name.

A cement bag, described as large, was seen in the road at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive. The police said the bag created a traffic hazard.

On Friday, Dec. 18 at 11:12 p.m., a party was reported in an Empire Avenue house. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A Park City bus suffered an unspecified malfunction at Park Avenue and 9th Street at 6:53 p.m. The police went to the scene to direct traffic.

Someone on Sidewinder Drive contacted the police at 4:47 a.m. indicating cars were left on the street, forcing snowplows to move around them.

On Thursday, Dec. 17 at 8:08 p.m., a collision between two vehicles was reported at the intersection of Park Avenue and 15th Street. One of the drivers was working for a ride-hailing firm, the police said. Nobody was injured.

A slide-off accident was reported at Main Street and Deer Valley Drive at 6:06 p.m.

A manhole on Main Street overflowed at 5:02 p.m. The police said a waterworks crew was summoned.

The police at 2:08 p.m. received a complaint about a truck on Empire Avenue that impeded snowplows. The truck had been there the whole day, the police were told.

A deer or a deer carcass was reported at 7:32 p.m. on S.R. 224 close to the intersection of Meadows Drive.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 3:44 p.m., a board was reported in the road on Kearns Boulevard. Drivers swerved to avoid the board, the police were told. It was removed.

A crane was reported to be blocking Main Street at 8:57 a.m. The Park City Building Department responded, allowing the work to “quickly finish,” according to police logs.

On Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7:27 p.m., the police received a report about a van that was left outside a house on Park Avenue. People were sleeping in the van, which had been there for a week, the police were told.

A hit-and-run accident was reported on Lowell Avenue at 2:53 p.m., several days after the damage occurred.

More than 100 sheep were reported to be within or close to a parking lot in the vicinity of Richardson Flat at 1:17 p.m.

The police at 10:09 a.m. received information that a person was living in a bathroom stall at the McPolin Farm. The police logged the case as suspected trespassing.

On Monday, Dec. 14 at 10:30 p.m., the police received a complaint about loud noises on Norfolk Avenue. The police were told it sounded like 100 people having a party in the building. The people were reportedly from an unspecified graduate school. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.