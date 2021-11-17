Park City police blotter: Hunters reported in the area of Meadows Drive





The Park City Police Department on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 4:25 p.m., received a report of hunters in the area of Meadows Drive.

The person who contacted the police indicated the hunters showed a map “advising that they can hunt there,” but the person “does not believe that they are (supposed) to be there,” according to public police logs.

The person wanted officers to respond.

The Police Department described the circumstances as suspicious.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Nov. 14 at 10:36 p.m., an officer pulled over a driver in the area of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Sidewinder Drive after watching the vehicle fail to yield during a right turn at a red light. The police said the vehicle in front of the officer needed to “slam on their brakes to avoid a collision.”

An officer pulled over a driver in the area of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Park Avenue at 10:29 p.m. after observing the vehicle failing to stop at a red light. A little bit earlier, at 9:59 p.m., an officer stopped a driver on Kearns Boulevard in the area of Park City High School for a suspected speeding violation. The police said the vehicle was traveling at 10 mph over the speed limit on inbound S.R. 248 and did not slow when the limit turned to 35 mph.

A pedestrian was seen in the area of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive at 6:14 a.m. whose vehicle may have run out of gas. The police classified the case as a motorist assist rather than some sort of pedestrian issue.

The police at 1:34 a.m. received a complaint about people, described as possibly intoxicated, walking on Norfolk Avenue. They were screaming and “waking people up,” the police were told. The department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Saturday, Nov. 13 at 12:45 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Snow Creek Drive. The victim’s vehicle was in a parking lot at the time of the damage, the police were told.

A police officer at 7:41 a.m. reported providing “a safe crossing” for an elk herd in the area of Meadows Drive.

On Friday, Nov. 12 at 6:32 p.m., the police received a report of a deer carcass, described as large, in the road in the area of Holiday Ranch Loop Road. The police described the case as a traffic accident involving property damage. Public police logs did not provide details about an accident, though.

A police officer pulled over a driver on Daly Avenue after observing the person make a prohibited turn onto nearby Hillside Avenue. The police said the driver is from Chile and was following a GPS. The officer issued a warning and told the driver to heed road signs, the police said.

Graffiti was reported in a tunnel along Kearns Boulevard at 1:01 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the graffiti and classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

The police at 10:18 a.m. received a complaint about a construction firm that was reportedly blocking McHenry Avenue. The police were told trash could not be picked up as a result of the blockage.

A deer that was reported to be stuck in a fence was seen in the area of Comstock Drive or in the vicinity of PC Hill at 7:51 a.m. The animal was alive at the time of the report to the police.

On Thursday, Nov. 11 at 6:06 p.m., a mattress was seen in a southbound lane of traffic in the area of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. The police said the mattress created a traffic hazard.

A police officer pulled over a driver in the area of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive at 12:24 a.m. after observing a headlight issue. The person was without a driver license, prompting a citation for the license violation.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10 at at 12:46 p.m., the police received a report of cement trucks “lining up” outside of a house on Lowell Avenue. The trucks blocked the driveway, the police were told. The people with the trucks told the person they would be there for a short time, but they then stay for an hour, according to police logs.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7:10 a.m., water, described as “a lot,” was seen coming out of the ground in the area of Prospector Drive and Payday Drive. Park City waterworks staffers were notified. The police indicated the water was a result of a utility issue.

On Monday, Nov. 8 at 1:22 p.m., a fire, described as small, was reported on Marsac Avenue. The fire was extinguished.