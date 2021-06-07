Park City police blotter: ‘incredibly loud’ garage band reported





The Park City Police Department last week received a complaint from someone about what was described as a garage band on Holiday Ranch Loop Road.

The band was playing across the street from the person who contacted the department. The police were told the music was “incredibly loud” and the person wanted an officer to respond to the scene. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police logged the report at 7:51 p.m. on Saturday, June 5.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, June 6 at 12:53 p.m., someone reported to the Park City Police Department water had been running on a lawn off Park Avenue in the area of the post office. The running water had been seen for longer than two hours, the police were told.

Earlier that day, at 11:46 a.m., the police were told a sprinkler valve was leaking on Four Lakes Drive. The person who contacted the agency was unsure how to turn the flow of water off and a property-management firm had not returned a phone call, according to public police logs. The police indicated the case involved a utility issue.

A stop sign was apparently hit on Swede Alley in the area of the Old Town transit center sometime before the 1:55 a.m. report. The police were told the sign was on the ground on the side of the road.

On Saturday, June 5 at 11:52 p.m., the police were told of noise that was described as loud as well as the sound of a party somewhere along Deer Valley Drive. Just earlier, at 11:45 p.m., the police were told of noise on Park Avenue, where neighbors were reported to be playing music. The police logged the two cases as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 10:48 p.m. indicated people were disembarking from two buses somewhere along Main Street. An officer told the bus drivers not to unload the people on Main Street.

The police at 3:29 p.m. were told someone the night before left without fully paying a bill on Snow Creek Drive. Public police logs did not provide details about the bill in question. The police indicated the case was civil rather than criminal in nature. The person who contacted the police wanted the other person ordered not to return, according to public police logs.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Round Valley Drive at 3:15 p.m. The police were told the victim was at a soccer game at the time of the accident. Public police logs did not provide details about the accident.

A suspected drunken driver was reported on Park Avenue at 1:17 p.m. The police were told the vehicle was seen driving over rock and was in the driveway of a business.

A party, described as loud, was reported on Solamere Drive at 1:55 a.m. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, June 4 at 11:41 a.m., the police were told someone saw a motorcycle on Bonanza Flat. The person who contacted the police inquired about a prohibition on motorcycles there.

Someone on Sidewinder Drive at 7:30 a.m. said a construction firm was “blaring their horns.” The person was apparently upset with the start time of the work, according to public police logs.

On Thursday, June 3 at 8:36 a.m., a police officer stopped a driver at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Payday Drive, indicating the vehicle was traveling 10 mph slower than the speed limit. The driver also did not move to another lane with other vehicles present, the police said.

A police officer pulled over a driver on Main Street at 6 p.m. after watching the vehicle make what was described as an illegal U-turn. Public police logs did not provide details.

A traffic accident was reported at 12:33 p.m. at Kearns Boulevard and Snow Creek Drive. The police were told nobody was injured and the vehicles were not blocking the road, but the drivers did not exchange information. The police described the case as a hit-and-run accident.

On Wednesday, June 2 at 2:15 p.m., the police were told that a car had been in a Sidewinder Drive lot for an extended period, described as several months. The police were told the owner was unknown. The police logged the case as a business assist.

The Police Department at 12:32 p.m. received a report of a car with a trailer attached stopping on Ashley Court with three men exiting the vehicle. One of the people was carrying an unspecified weapon, according to public police logs. The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

On Tuesday, June 1 at 10:25 a.m., the police received a complaint about youngsters “squealing their tires” in a Monitor Drive parking lot. They had been there for approximately 45 minutes, the police were told. It was not clear from public police logs what sort of vehicle the youngsters had. The police logged the case as suspected criminal mischief.