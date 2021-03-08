Park City police blotter: is it legal for truck ‘to be that loud at 6 am’





On Sunday, March 7 at 9:19 p.m., someone on Park Avenue told the police a person was shoveling snow from a roof and then “throwing it into the roadway.”

An officer pulled over a driver at 8:33 p.m. on S.R. 248, indicating the headlights were not illuminated and the vehicle was driving in the emergency lane.

On Saturday, March 6 at 9:57 p.m., a party, described as large, was reported somewhere along Woodside Avenue. There was loud music, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A vehicle engine was reportedly left running “all day” in a Park Avenue parking lot. The police received the report at 4:20 p.m.

Ice reportedly hit a natural gas meter on Silver King Drive, causing it to leak, at 4:15 p.m.

The police at 2:22 p.m. received a complaint about a drone that was reportedly flown outside a room at a Park City hotel. Public police logs did not provide details about the complaint.

A party was reported on Empire Avenue at 3:43 a.m. The police were told there was loud music and people were talking on a front porch.

A driver for a ridesharing firm was reported to be aggressive on Main Street at 12:30 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the driver’s actions.

On Friday, March 5 at 5:15 p.m., the police received a complaint from someone about another person repeatedly “putting nails in her tire.” The case was logged somewhere on Marsac Avenue. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

A police officer stopped a driver on S.R. 224 at 9:09 a.m. on a speeding count after, according to the agency, the vehicle was found to be traveling at 57 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 40 mph. The police said the “driver was unaware of his speed or the speed limit on the road,” according to public department logs.

On Thursday, March 4 at 9:26 a.m., the police received a report about a car in a Park Avenue lot with the engine idling. The police were told the car had “been there since yesterday and has been idling most of that time,” according to public police logs. The police indicated the case involved a suspected violation of City Hall’s rules against idling.

The Police Department at 8:19 a.m. reported a traffic accident on S.R. 224 at or close to the Meadows Drive intersection. The police were told a truck was parked while someone was cleaning up concrete that had spilled when another vehicle hit the back of the truck. The police were told nobody was injured in what was described as a “low speed crash.” The cement was apparently spilled at 7:22 a.m. and prompted a report to the police.

A man, possibly intoxicated, was seen sleeping on a bench at the Old Town transit center at 2:40 a.m.

On Wednesday, March 3 at 7:03 p.m., the police received a complaint about a dump truck traveling through a neighborhood in the mornings, apparently at 6 a.m. The case was logged somewhere along Park Avenue. The person who contacted the police wanted to learn whether it was legal for a truck “to be that loud at 6 am,” according to public police logs. The police logged the case as a citizen assist rather than a suspected criminal case.

Two people were reported to be “pushing each other and stumbling on the side of the road” at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Round Valley Drive at 4:58 p.m.

On Tuesday, March 2 at 7:33 p.m., a vehicle was reported to be blocking the road on Main Street between the 400 block and 500 block. It appears the vehicle was without one of the wheels, the police were told.

The police at 12:21 p.m. were told a dump truck that was “hauling black sludge” spilled the material on S.R. 248. There was a similar issue the day before, the police were told.

On Monday, March 1 at 4:05 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Park Avenue. The damage occurred at 2:30 p.m. and the person who reported the case was in the vehicle at the time it was hit, the police said.

A bobcat was seen “sunning himself” on a deck on Four Lakes Drive at 12:31 p.m. on Monday, March 1. The police were told the animal was underneath a deck on a neighboring property when it was last seen.