Park City police blotter: Issues reported in drop-and-load zones





The Park City Police Department last week reported issues in the drop-and-load zones in the Main Street core.

The police said on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at at 7:13 p.m., a vehicle was seen with nobody inside in a drop-and-load zone in the area of Main Street and 7th Street. The police found the driver, who was told of the rules in the zones.

There were several similar issues a little bit earlier in the same area.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Sept. 19 at 4:30 p.m., the police received a report about someone returning an electricity-powered bicycle to a charger on Sidewinder Drive, leading to lots of smoke. There were no flames, the police were told.

A “bunch of rocks” were reported to be falling on Aerie Drive at 3:28 p.m. The police said the rocks created a traffic hazard.

A car was seen in the runaway-truck ramp on Marsac Avenue at 11:17 a.m.

On Friday, Sept. 17, the Police Department at 10:11 a.m. was told of a contractor who was working on the Main Street sidewalk in front of a store allowing unspecified debris to blow onto the street. There was “a mess on the street,” the person told the police.

A power washer was reported to be “really loud” on Main Street at 1:28 a.m. There was a similar issue involving the cleaning of grease pits, the person who contacted the police said. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Thursday, Sept. 16 at 12:21 p.m., someone found a wallet at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and Kearns Boulevard and contacted the police.

On Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 8:09 a.m., the Police Department received a complaint about an unspecified number of people who were readying a hot-air balloon on a person’s Kearns Boulevard property. The people refused to leave when the person asked, the police were told.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 10:53 p.m., loud music was reported somewhere along Park Avenue. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Two vehicles were left on the sidewalk on Meadows Drive sometime before the 11:12 a.m. report. The person who contacted the police took photographs, according to public police logs.

On Monday, Sept. 13 at 4:08 p.m., the police logged a case of suspected dumping illegally at the park-and-ride lot at Richardson Flat. Public police logs did not provide details.