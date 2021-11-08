Park City police blotter: Light, possibly an SOS signal, flashes toward top of mountain





The Park City Police Department last week received a report of someone observing a light, possibly made by the reflection of a mirror, “that keeps flashing” toward the top of a mountain.

The case was logged on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 1:56 p.m. The person could see the light from a restaurant on Park Avenue and told the police the light could be an SOS call, according to department logs.

The police indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

The Police Department only occasionally receives reports of lights in the mountains like the one on Nov. 4. In some of those cases, someone is illuminating a trail while hiking or bicycling, as an example.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Nov. 7 at 6:24 p.m., the police received a report of fireworks. The person who contacted the police was on Crestline Drive and said they could see the fireworks from their backyard. The person said they were “large aerial fireworks,” according to public police logs. The person told the police the fireworks appeared to be on nearby American Saddler Drive.

The police at 5:26 p.m. observed a suspected violation of City Hall’s rules against vehicle idling at or close to the intersection of Swede Alley and Heber Avenue. An officer requested the person stop idling the vehicle.

On Saturday, Nov. 6 at 9:16 p.m., a party was reported on American Saddler Drive. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace, but the agency logs did not provide details.

The police at 8:44 p.m. were told of a tree in the road on the upper reaches of Marsac Avenue. The tree blocked traffic in one direction, the police were told. The person who contacted the department indicated the tree could be moved manually.

The police were contacted after someone found a purse on Main Street sometime before the 5:56 p.m. report. There was a driver license inside, the police were told. The person left the purse at the front desk of a hotel, the police said.

A car was reportedly left for an unspecified number of days behind a Park Avenue property, and the police received the report at 11:45 a.m.

On Friday, Nov. 5 at 7:41 p.m., a vehicle was seen in a drop-and-load zone in the area of Main Street and 7th Street. The officer told the driver of the violation and the vehicle was moved.

A man reportedly “set up camp” close to a building on Deer Valley Drive at 10:10 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A police officer issued a parking ticket after finding a vehicle in the area of Woodside Avenue and 13th Street. The police said parking at the location is prohibited from 2 a.m. until 6 a.m. Public police logs indicated the vehicle previously received a citation, apparently for the same violation, at the location.

On Thursday, Nov. 4 at 6:32 a.m., a delivery driver contacted the police indicating they had backed into a Dumpster in the area of Swede Alley and 5th Street.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 8:27 p.m., a vehicle was seen with nobody inside in a drop-and-load zone in the area of the 500 block of Main Street. The police issued a written warning. There was little traffic and limited use of the zone at that time, the police said. Another case was logged two minutes earlier in the same location, resulting in a warning. Earlier, at 6:33 p.m., a drop-and-load zone violation was reported in the area of 7th Street and Main Street. The police said the driver returned and the vehicle was moved.

On Tuesday, Nov 2 at 9:38 a.m., the police were told someone “got into” a vehicle on Silver Cloud Drive. The car alarm sounded and “scared them off,” the police were told. Nothing was missing from inside the vehicle and there were not suspicious vehicles seen in the area, the police said. The incident occurred shortly before the police were called.

The police at 2:37 a.m. were told of noise at a rental unit somewhere along Woodside Avenue. The police were told “at first it sounded like they were bowling” and then the person who contacted the department said she could hear a man yelling, according to agency logs.

On Monday, Nov. 1 at 11:13 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Aspen Drive. The victim’s vehicle is a truck, but public police logs did not provide details.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Payday Drive at 9:48 a.m.