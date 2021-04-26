Park City police blotter: Limousine pulled over in Old Town





On Sunday, April 25 at 9:36 p.m., the Park City Police Department pulled over the driver of a limousine in the area of 5th Street and Swede Alley. The police said people inside the vehicle were standing up out of the sunroof.

A suspected intoxication case was reported at the Park City Library at 2:09 a.m. Earlier, at 12:44 a.m., a suspected intoxication case was reported on Main Street. The cases did not appear to be related from the logs. Public police logs did not provide details.

A suspected drunken driver was reported at 12:43 a.m. on S.R. 224. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, April 24 at 10:21 p.m., the Police Department received a complaint about a vehicle that had been seen repeatedly outside the Park City Library on Park Avenue with the engine running. The police were told the vehicle had been there for several months and the engine has been running for between four and five hours each night.

A vehicle was seen in a Main Street drop-and-load zone in the area of the 500 block of the street at 5:52 p.m., apparently without the proper permit. The police said the driver owns a Main Street business and moved the vehicle.

A suspected shoplifting case was logged on Main Street at 12:35 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Friday, April 23 at 3:24 p.m., the Police Department received a report of smoke emanating from a vehicle grill on Snow Creek Drive. The vehicle was not occupied and the person who contacted the police was not sure whether the engine was running.

Someone reportedly had been leaving a car on a street and on the sidewalk for 1 1/2 years on Deer Valley Drive. The police received the report at 3:16 p.m.

The Police Department at 8:59 a.m. received a report of a broken water line at the Park City Golf Club along Payday Drive. The person who contacted the police described the scene as a geyser “coming out of the ground.”

On Wednesday, April 21 at 5:35 p.m., a vehicle was left in a drop-and-load zone on Main Street without the proper permit.

On Tuesday, April 20 at at 12:54 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly in a location that blocked the “entire parking area” of a place on Bonanza Drive. The person was “very confrontational” when someone asked for the vehicle to be moved, the police were told.

On Monday, April 19 at 6:12 p.m., a 10-speed bicycle was reported to have been left outside the Park City Library for 10 days.