Park City police blotter: loud people in hot tub reported





On Sunday, Feb. 14 at 11:45 p.m., a noisy person was reported to be in a hot tub on Norfolk Avenue. Earlier that night, at 10:13 p.m., loud people were reported in a hot tub on Park Avenue. The police logged the cases as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 9:18 p.m. received a complaint about vehicles left outside the Main Street post office, on the side of the building, for hours. The person who contacted the police apparently said drivers use the location for personal parking, taking spots needed by people headed into the post office.

Someone at 11:16 a.m. reported a vehicle was left in a location on Woodside Avenue where it blocked a garage and the road. The vehicle was in the middle of the street, the police were told.

The police at 7:56 a.m. received a complaint that the stoplights at the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Park Avenue were not cycling through each direction. The police said the stoplights created a traffic hazard.

A carbon monoxide detector sounded in a Park Avenue house at 1:52 a.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 13 at 11:52 p.m., the police received a complaint from someone on Woodside Avenue regarding neighbors who were awake until 6:30 a.m. They were “partying,” the police were told. The case was logged as suspected disturbing the peace.

Someone on Norfolk Avenue at 10:55 p.m. reported the scent of gasoline or propane at a house on Norfolk Avenue. The police said the case involved a utility issue.

A vehicle was reported to have been left on Empire Avenue, in the middle of the road. There was concern about buses navigating through that section of the street, the police said.

Several vehicles were reported to have been left in the road on Daly Avenue. One blocked a driveway, the police were told.

On Friday, Feb. 12 at 7:04 p.m., at least one vehicle was left in a place where parking is prohibited in the vicinity of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue. Buses could not get around the vehicle, the police were told.

A suspected fraud involving an online lodging booking was reported on Potter Lane. Public police logs did not provide details about the possible monetary loss.

A truck was reported to be blocking the runaway-truck ramp on Marsac Avenue at 12:03 p.m. The driver moved the truck when the police asked.

A hot tub party was reported, possibly on Norfolk Avenue, at 2:10 a.m. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Thursday, Feb. 11 at 11:53 p.m., a party, described as “annoying,” was reported on Empire Avenue. Up to 15 people were there, the police were told. Officers contacted the renters at the location, who told the police they would be quieter.

An elevator rescue was reported at the Park City Library at 3:47 p.m.

A dump truck was reported to be idling the engine for 15 minutes on Comstock Drive. There was a person in the truck initially but not at the time of the report. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected violation of City Hall’s rules against idling.

On Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 7:33 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly left in an alley off Main Street, in a location where it blocked employees.

The police at 1:31 p.m. received a complaint from someone on Woodside Avenue about people who were shoveling snow from a roof. They knocked over a plant and a table, the police were told. The person who called the police said they were “reckless” and wanted the people issued a citation.

On Monday, Feb. 8 at 5:40 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Main Street.

A tire was reported to have been slashed on Prospector Avenue at 11:02 a.m. The police logged the case as suspected criminal mischief.