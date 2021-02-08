Park City police blotter: Main Street fight reported
Agency also says a man was removed from a nightclub
The Park City Police Department on Sunday, Feb. 7, received a report of a Main Street fight and was told of a case involving someone who declined to leave a a business.
The two cases, as described in public police logs, did not appear to be related.
At 10:04 p.m. the police received a report from a business on Main Street, apparently a nightclub, about a man declining to leave after being removed. The police were told the man repeatedly attempted to re-enter. The department logged the case as suspected disorderly conduct.
A fight was reported on Main Street, meanwhile, at 5:50 p.m. The police said several men were involved, but public department logs did not provide details.
Other incidents reported to the department last week included:
On Sunday, Feb. 7 at 7:58 p.m., the police were told a vehicle was left in someone’s spot on Norfolk Avenue. The vehicle did not have a permit or tag, the police were told. The person who contacted the police indicated they are charged for the spot and wanted the other vehicle to be moved and issued a ticket.
A sinkhole, described as large, was reported on Kearns Boulevard in the vicinity of Park City High School at 2:59 p.m. The police indicated the sinkhole created a traffic hazard.
The police at at 9:20 a.m. received a complaint about a vehicle that was left on Silver King Drive, in a location where it reportedly blocked a stairwell to residences. The person who contacted the police inquired whether the vehicle could be towed.
A police officer at 12:34 a.m. pulled over a vehicle on Park Avenue outside the Park City Library after observing the headlights were off.
On Saturday, Feb. 6 at 10:53 p.m., a suspected drunken driver was stopped at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and Payday Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.
Someone found a wallet on Main Street at 7:01 p.m. and contacted the police.
A vehicle was reported to be on Main Street with the engine running for approximately 90 minutes. The police logged the case as a suspected violation of the City Hall rules against vehicle idling.
A police officer stopped a driver on the 1200 block of Park Avenue at 10:05 a.m., indicating the vehicle was traveling at 42 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 25 mph. A little bit earlier, at 8:05 a.m., a driver was stopped at 60 mph in a location on Marsac Avenue where the posted speed limit is 40 mph.
On Friday, Feb. 5 at 10:47 p.m., music, described as “very loud,” and yells were reported somewhere along Park Avenue. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.
People were reported to be throwing snowballs at a bus on Park Avenue close to the Park City Library at 10:41 p.m. The police classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.
The police at 1:56 p.m. were told of two gas cans “dripping” at or close to the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Deer Valley Drive. One of the cans may have lost less than a quart, the police were told.
A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported somewhere along Park Avenue at 8:50 a.m. A mirror and the front of the vehicle was damaged, the police were told. The person who contacted the police said a tow truck may have caused the damage.
On Thursday, Feb. 4 at 4:37 p.m., the police were told of a man acting bizarre and crossing S.R. 224 in the vicinity of Holiday Ranch Loop Road. The man threw skis and poles, stepped into the street in front of a driver and stood there, the police were told.
On Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 7:24 p.m., three people were reported to be skiing on a property apparently at a business, on Round Valley Drive.
A snowboard was reportedly stolen from a vehicle at the China Bridge garage. The police received the report at 11:23 a.m., but the snowboard disappeared two days earlier.
On Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 6:15 p.m., a water leak was reported on Deer Valley Loop. The police were told there were “huge puddles” on both sides of the street and a 40-foot-long stretch of sidewalk was covered with water. The police classified the case as a utility issue.
On Monday, Feb. 1 at 10:15 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly left in a driveway on Daly Avenue. The person who contacted the police wanted assistance in attempting to find the owner before a tow truck was summoned.
A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at or close to the intersection of Woodside Avenue and 8th Street at 6:37 p.m. A sport utility vehicle swiped the other vehicle and left 15 minutes prior to the report, the police were told. Damage included a broken tailing and a dent, according to the police.
A vehicle burglary was reported on Woodside Avenue at 8:54 a.m. The vehicle was unlocked, the police were told. Public police logs indicated coins and bottles of alcohol, described as small, were taken.
