Park City police blotter: Man with a mullet hairstyle draws attention in Old Town





The Park City Police Department last weekend received an unusual call involving a person in Old Town who was described by their hairstyle.

The police on Sunday, Jan. 16 at at 12:28 a.m., were called to Heber Avenue, where a man, described as having a mullet hairstyle and wearing a plaid shirt, reportedly dropped what was described as a “large white plastic bag.”

The person who contacted the police suspected the bag contained drugs, according to department logs. The police were told the man dropped the bag in a hallway and then retrieved the bag. The department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace rather than a drug-related offense.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department recently included:

On Sunday, Jan. 16 at 11:26 p.m., a person was suspected to be intoxicated at the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue.

The police at 5:49 p.m. were told of damage to a vehicle on Cochise Court. It appeared someone shot a window of a Subaru Outback, the police were told. Public police logs did not provide details about the damage or whether a projectile was used to cause the damage.

A vehicle was damaged in what police logs appear to describe as a hit-and-run accident on Prospector Avenue. The police received the report at 10:56 a.m. The person who contacted the department said the vehicle was struck while it was parked. Police logs said information about the other vehicle was not known, but debris from that vehicle was left at the scene.

The police at 6:50 a.m. were told a trash can on S.R. 224 was on the ground, spilling broken glass and bottles onto the street. The police said the can and debris created a traffic hazard, but the items were apparently gone by the time an officer arrived.

A suspected drunken driver was reported on S.R. 224. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, Jan. 15 at 11:39 p.m., the police were told of six loud people in a hallway on Deer Valley Drive. They were also smoking, the police were told. The police said the people would lower the volume on music. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 6:43 p.m. were told a man was ordered out of a Main Street nightclub before arriving at another one nearby. The man yelled at staffers and bothered customers. the police were told. The department logged the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

The police at 9:52 a.m. were told of a bus idling the engine for one hour somewhere along Park Avenue. The bus also blocked a travel lane, the police were told. The person who contacted the department was unsure whether anyone was inside. The police classified the case as a suspected violation of City Hall’s rules against vehicle idling.

On Friday, Jan. 14 at 9:51 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Thursday, Jan. 13 at 7:10 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver on Marsac Avenue after observing the vehicle roll through a stop sign at the Hillside Avenue intersection.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 5:32 p.m., a vehicle was seen in a drop-and-load zone on Main Street without the proper permit. The driver moved the vehicle.

Trucks were reported to be blocking a driveway on Larkspur Drive at 10:43 a.m.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 1:06 p.m., a young moose was reported to be in a Red Pine Court backyard. Earlier that day, at 7:04 a.m., a moose was seen in the area of the Park City Library.

On Monday, Jan. 10 at 10:54 a.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Sullivan Road. Public police logs did not provide details.

A boulder was reported to be in the road in the area of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Sunnyside Drive at 10:45 a.m.