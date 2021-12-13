Park City police blotter: Men seen in middle of Old Town road





The Park City Police Department last week received a report of three or four men in the middle of Marsac Avenue in the area of the Old Town roundabout.

The department logged the case on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 9:14 p.m.

The person who contacted the police indicated they stopped to talk to the men, who said they were waiting for someone to pick them up, according to police logs.

The caller told the police the men sounded like they were intoxicated.

The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Dec. 12 at 11:12 p.m., a party, described as loud, was reported somewhere along Park Avenue. The police categorized the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A traffic accident was reported on S.R. 224 at 10:27 p.m. The police described the accident as a rollover with the vehicle on a side. Only one vehicle was involved and nobody was injured, the police said.

A stop sign was reportedly missing from the northwest corner of the intersection of Lucky John Drive and Little Kate Road at 3:19 p.m. The police said the missing sign created a traffic hazard.

A police officer stopped a driver at 3:05 a.m. in the area of Iron Horse Drive and Park Avenue after observing a suspected turning violation in the area of Deer Valley Drive and Swede Alley. The driver also ran a red light, the police said. Public police logs did not provide details about whether the driver received warnings or citations.

A suspected intoxication case was reported on Main Street at 1:59 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, Dec. 11 at 11:50 p.m., a Main Street nightclub sought police assistance with someone who was “escorted from the bar.” The police said the man left with friends. The department logged the case as a business assist rather than a criminal matter.

A carbon monoxide detector sounded in a residence on Norfolk Avenue at 8:51 p.m. People inside left the residence, the police were told.

The Police Department at 8:31 p.m. received a report of 10 vehicles left in a travel lane on Marsac Avenue, apparently in the area of the Old Town roundabout. The person who contacted the police indicated vehicles were left there for a second consecutive night.

A car was left in a location on Daly Avenue at 2:14 p.m. where it blocked a driveway. A little bit earlier, at 1:16 p.m., a car, apparently driven by construction workers, blocked a Daly Avenue driveway.

The police at 11:32 a.m. received a report of a driver, possibly in some sort of delivery vehicle, hitting a cleaning crew’s car on Aspen Springs Drive. Nobody was injured, but the person who contacted the department wanted a police report.

A suspected drunken driving case was logged at or close to the intersection of Main Street and 9th Street at 12:46 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Friday, Dec. 10 at 2:20 p.m., the police were told of a fire alarm sounding at an Empire Avenue building. The person who contacted the department indicated they could not see smoke and “cannot figure out how to turn it off,” according to police logs.

On Thursday, Dec. 9 at 6:45 p.m., the police received a call from a Park Avenue business about someone who entered the store with what was described as “a big bag.” Employees were concerned after it appeared the person “was in a hurry,” according to police logs. The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

On Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 5:21 p.m., the police received a report of an animal carcass on Deer Valley Drive close to the Old Town roundabout. The carcass was in the middle of the street, the police were told. The person who contacted the police was not sure of the species.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported on S.R. 224 at 3:17 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 1:55 p.m., the police received a report of a concrete truck that did not stop at a brake-check area. The report was logged on Aerie Drive, but it was not clear from public police logs where the brake-check area is located.

On Monday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m., a driver hit a deer, apparently in the area of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive. The person wanted a police report for insurance purposes.