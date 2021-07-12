Park City police blotter: object ‘just fell out of the sky,’ agency told





The Park City Police Department last week received an unusual report involving an object seen in the air, apparently in the area of Kimball Junction.

The police logged the report at 6:04 a.m. on Sidewinder Drive. The person who contacted the department indicated “something just fell out of the sky,” according to public police logs.

The person told the police the object “may be a comet.”

The person was on the Rail Trail walking a dog at the time. The Rail Trail is far removed from Kimball Junction but provides views of the sky in that direction.

The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, July 11 at 10:16 p.m., a loud party was reported in a residence on Deer Valley Drive. The police were told the residence might have been rented through an online listing. The department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A couple approached a police officer on Little Bessie Avenue at 9:45 p.m. reporting there was a moose in the area. Public police logs did not provide details about the location of the animal.

Somebody lost a wallet in a store on Snow Creek Drive, with the police receiving the report at 3:14 p.m. The wallet was lost the morning before the report, the police were told.

A pile of gravel, described as large, was reported to be in the road on Silver Cloud Drive at 12:01 p.m. The gravel was a traffic hazard, the police said.

The police logged an unspecified paring issue on Main Street at 7:09 a.m. A tow truck was summoned for a vehicle “relocation,” the police said.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported at 1:34 a.m. at or close to the intersection of Swede Alley and Heber Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, July 10, the Police Department in quick succession logged two suspected disturbing the peace cases in the 10 p.m. hour. At 10:35 p.m., someone reported noise from a party on Park Avenue while five minutes later loud music was reported on Iron Canyon Drive.

A police officer pulled over a driver at 10:01 p.m. at or close to the intersection of Swede Alley and Heber Avenue after watching the vehicle move without the lights illuminated. The officer verbally warned the driver.

The police at 6:25 p.m. received a complaint that a vehicle, possibly a rental car, was left in someone’s driveway on Park Avenue.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Lowell Avenue at 5:01 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

Someone approached the police at 3:33 p.m. inquiring about laws regulating the use of electric bikes on sidewalks. The call was logged on Deer Valley Drive. It was not clear from public police logs what prompted the question. In an apparently unrelated report, at 1:52 p.m., the police were told someone found an e-bike on a trail on a recent day off Lowell Avenue.

A bag with trash inside was reported to be in an inbound lane of S.R. 224 as it approached Old Town at 1:53 p.m. The police said the bag created a traffic hazard.

On Friday, July 9 at 9:14 p.m., a suspected violation of Park City’s rules against vehicle idling was reported at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and 8th Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported on S.R. 248 at 5:34 p.m. Pubic police logs did not provide details.

The police at 3:55 p.m. received a complaint about that was described as a “weird voicemail” involving “fraudulent stuff” linked to a Social Security number as well as an arrest warrant for the person. The case was logged on Monarch Drive. The police classified the case as a suspected fraud.

The Police Department at 2:24 p.m. received a complaint of a gas can that “flew out of a” truck at or close to the intersection of Thaynes Canyon Drive and Webster Drive. The person who contacted the police, apparently a driver, hit the can, the department was told. There was an unspecified amount of gas left at the scene. The police classified the case as a hazards-materials spill. Six minutes earlier, at 2:18 p.m., the police received a report of a gas tank in a travel lane of S.R. 224. It was not clear from public police logs whether the two cases were related.

The police at 12:08 a.m. stopped a driver at or close to the intersection of Main Street and 9th Street after observing the vehicle without headlights illuminated.

On Thursday, July 8 at at 9:40 p.m., a deer was reported to be in the road in the area of Deer Valley Drive and Solamere Drive. It was apparently injured but was still alive, according to public police logs. The police said the animal was a traffic hazard. The police three minutes later received another report of a deer on the road at the same location.

Fireworks were reported in the area of Little Kate Road at 8:26 p.m. The person who contacted the police could hear the fireworks but not see them, the police said.

On Wednesday, July 7 at 5 p.m., a man, described as looking “shady,” reportedly approached someone at City Park and “stated he was going to fight her.” The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

On Tuesday, July 6 at 8:34 p.m., the police received a report of fireworks in the area of Comstock Drive. The police also received a report at 6:46 p.m. at Rotary Park.

The police at 6:08 p.m. received a complaint about a vehicle that may have hit a wall on the first level of the China Bridge garage. There was no one with the vehicle at the time of the report. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

The Police Department at 2:37 p.m. received a complaint of a construction crew “causing too much noise with horns” on Sidewinder Drive. The police were told the crew was “communicating with each other using loud horns.”